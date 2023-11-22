Jump to content

Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup over rule violation

The Tykes beat Horsham after a replay in the First Round Proper, but after fielding an ineligible player, the non league side now advances to play Sutton United in the second round

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 22 November 2023 14:26
<p>Nicky Cadden of Barnsley celebrates with teammates after scoring against Horsham</p>

Nicky Cadden of Barnsley celebrates with teammates after scoring against Horsham

(Getty Images)

Barnsley have been kicked out of the 2023/24 FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their first-round tie against Horsham.

The League One side overcame Horsham after a replay on 14 November, winning 3-0 after a brace from John McAtee and a Nicky Cadden strike.

But the FA said in a statement that the Professional Game Board Sub-Committee decided to remove Barnsley from the competition after a breach of FA Cup Rule 103 during the replay.

“The FA alleged that the player was ineligible for this Replay, as he was not correctly registered and eligible for the original First Round Proper match,” read a statement.

“Barnsley admitted this charge and acknowledged that the breach had occurred. The Sub-Committee’s members ordered that Barnsley be removed from the competition, and that Horsham be awarded the tie and progression to the Second Round Proper.”

Horsham will now play away to Sutton United in the second round proper on Saturday 2 December 2023.

Barnsley blamed an “administrative error” and apologised to their fans, admitting the mistake was “regrettable”.

John McAtee of Barnsley celebrates with teammates against Horsham

(Getty Images)

“The club has fully cooperated with the investigation and has accepted the FA’s decision. We have been in contact with Horsham FC and would like to thank the club and Chairman for their understanding and cooperation throughout this process,” a statement read.

“We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error. This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve. We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again.”

