When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will take place on Sunday
England’s top flight clubs begin start their participation in the FA Cup this weekend as the third round kicks off on Friday evening.
A total of 64 clubs will be fighting to book their place in the fourth round and keep their hopes of a successful cup run alive until at least next month.
A number of intriguing ties will take place including League Two Swindon Town hosting Premier League leaders Manchester City, non-league Chesterfield travelling to Chelsea, and Championship side Nottingham Forest welcoming Arsenal.
By the end of the weekend we will know the teams in the pot for the fourth round and they will be anxiously awaiting the draw.
Here is everything you need to know about the fourth round draw.
When is the draw?
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday 9 January at around 4.50pm after West Ham’s clash with Leeds.
How can I watch?
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 following coverage of the match at the London Stadium.
When will the ties be played?
Fourth round matches are scheduled to take place over the weekend of 5-6 February.
What are the FA Cup third round ties?
These are the teams who will be facing off for a place in the fourth round of the competition:
Friday 7 January
- Swindon Town vs Manchester City
Saturday 8 January
- Bristol City vs Fulham
- Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
- Coventry City vs Derby County
- Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
- Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough
- Millwall vs Crystal Palace
- Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow
- Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon
- Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
- Leicester City vs Watford
- Newcastle United vs Cambridge United
- Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers
- Port Vale vs Brentford
- Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United
- West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
- Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle
- Chelsea vs Chesterfield
- Hull City vs Everton
- Swansea City vs Southampton
- Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 9 January
- Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
- Cardiff City vs Preston North End
- Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
- Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
- Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
- West Ham United vs Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Monday 10 January
- Manchester United vs Aston Villa
