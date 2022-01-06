When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?

England’s top flight clubs begin start their participation in the FA Cup this weekend as the third round kicks off on Friday evening.

A total of 64 clubs will be fighting to book their place in the fourth round and keep their hopes of a successful cup run alive until at least next month.

A number of intriguing ties will take place including League Two Swindon Town hosting Premier League leaders Manchester City, non-league Chesterfield travelling to Chelsea, and Championship side Nottingham Forest welcoming Arsenal.

By the end of the weekend we will know the teams in the pot for the fourth round and they will be anxiously awaiting the draw.

Here is everything you need to know about the fourth round draw.

When is the draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday 9 January at around 4.50pm after West Ham’s clash with Leeds.

How can I watch?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 following coverage of the match at the London Stadium.

When will the ties be played?

Fourth round matches are scheduled to take place over the weekend of 5-6 February.

What are the FA Cup third round ties?

These are the teams who will be facing off for a place in the fourth round of the competition:

Friday 7 January

Swindon Town vs Manchester City

Saturday 8 January

Bristol City vs Fulham

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

Coventry City vs Derby County

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough

Millwall vs Crystal Palace

Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow

Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

Leicester City vs Watford

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers

Port Vale vs Brentford

Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Hull City vs Everton

Swansea City vs Southampton

Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 9 January

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Monday 10 January