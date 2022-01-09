FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Full fixtures as non-league sides join Chelsea and Man City in the hat
There will be two non-league sides in the draw after Kidderminster Harriers and Boreham Wood progressed
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place this evening after a day of upsets and drama in the competition. While Chelsea and Manchester City breezed through ties against Chesterfield and Swindon Town respectively, there was a huge shock as Cambridge knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Non-league Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping for a dream draw against a Premier League team after knocking out Championship side Reading, as will Boreham Wood following their victory over AFC Wimbledon. Elsewhere, Huddersfield knocked out Burnley and League Two side Hartlepool Town progressed past Blackpool.
Holders Leicester City saw off Watford to advance, and they are joined in the hat by Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton after they all survived scares against lower league opposition. There are more ties taking place on Sunday, with Arsenal’s visit to Nottingham Forest kicking off after the draw and Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa being held on Monday night.
The draw for the fourth round will take place following West Ham’s fixture against Leeds United. Follow live for full fixtures from the draw below, plus the conclusion of the all-Premier League tie at the London Stadium.
West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
64 mins: Antonio lays the ball off to Lanzini who carries it towards the box before leaving the ball to Vlasic. Johnson makes a run down the left and Vlasic works the ball across to him. Soucek arrives at the back post as Johnson chips the ball into the box but he gets his cross all wrong and scuffs it straight out of play.
West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
62 mins: Adam Forshaw makes an appearance for Leeds replacing Luke Ayling. The visitors have a number of attacking players on the pitch now can they get Leeds an equaliser?
West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
59 mins: Chance! West Ham are the ones pushing for another goal. Vlasic makes a nice run to carry the ball into the left side of the box. He checks back to the right before knocking the ball back out to Rice. Rice is encouraged to shoot by the West Ham fans and does so. He runs onto the ball but leans back just as he strikes a right-footed effort and the shot continues to rise over the crossbar.
West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
56 mins: Hjelde gets a little too close to Vlasic who falls to ground just outside Leeds’ box. The contact is minimal at best but West Ham are awarded a free kick. Raphinha is crouched down behind the wall to stop the low shot as Lanzini takes the set piece. He blasts it into the wall and the ball loops over to Meslier who calmly plucks it out of the air.
West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
53 mins: Save! The ball comes up to Antonio who holds it up and draws in Llorente before spinning off the shoulder of the defender and driving towards the box. He threads the ball over to Bowen on the right side of the area and he takes a touch to set himself beofre drilling a low shot at goal that Meslier turns behind with an outstretched leg!
GOAL! Cardiff 1-1 Preston⚽️
Cardiff’s Sean Morrison fouls Preston’s Sean Maguire in the Cardiff penalty area and the visitors are awarded a penalty. Daniel Johnson takes and calmly slots the ball home. Preston are level.
West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
48 mins: Close! Michail Antonio is given the ball on the left wing and takes on Diego Llorente. The defender forces Antonio to shift the ball to the byline but leaves him too much room to pull it back into the box. Bowen is waiting but the ball narrowly evades him and Leeds run it clear.
Second half: West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
Kick off: Raphinha and Stuart Dallas are on for Leeds replacing Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate at half-time. West Ham get the match back underway.
West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds
Manuel Lanzini’s controversial goal in the only difference between the two teams at half-time after VAR judged there to be no offside offences in the build-up. Can Leeds find a way back into the game in the second half?
FA Cup fourth round draw
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place tonight after a day of upsets and drama in the competition. The draw is expected to take place at around 4.50pm after West Ham’s clash with Leeds and before Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
It will be broadcast live on ITV. Here’s everything you need to know including which teams are left in the competition and when the fourth round fixtures will take place (5th/6th February):
When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will take place on Sunday
