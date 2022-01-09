Cambridge players celebrate victory against Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place this evening after a day of upsets and drama in the competition. While Chelsea and Manchester City breezed through ties against Chesterfield and Swindon Town respectively, there was a huge shock as Cambridge knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Non-league Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping for a dream draw against a Premier League team after knocking out Championship side Reading, as will Boreham Wood following their victory over AFC Wimbledon. Elsewhere, Huddersfield knocked out Burnley and League Two side Hartlepool Town progressed past Blackpool.

Holders Leicester City saw off Watford to advance, and they are joined in the hat by Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton after they all survived scares against lower league opposition. There are more ties taking place on Sunday, with Arsenal’s visit to Nottingham Forest kicking off after the draw and Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa being held on Monday night.

The draw for the fourth round will take place following West Ham’s fixture against Leeds United. Follow live for full fixtures from the draw below, plus the conclusion of the all-Premier League tie at the London Stadium.