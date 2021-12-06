Non-league Chesterfield have been handed a dream FA Cup third round draw away to European champions Chelsea.

The National League leaders will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are third in the Premier League and were beaten by Leicester City in last season’s final.

Swindon Town of League Two will host Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa team to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Shrewsbury received a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will also play League One opposition at home after Antonio Conte’s side were paired with Morecombe.

Yeovil Town, who were one of five non-league clubs in the draw, will face Championship high-flyers Bournemouth, while the winners of Boreham Wood and St Albans City will play AFC Wimbledon.

Kidderminster, the lowest ranked team through to third round ahead of Monday night’s match between Boreham Wood and St Albans, will host Reading.

The holders Leicester will begin their defence of the FA Cup at home to Watford, one of three all-Premier League fixtures to be played in the FA Cup third round along with West Ham’s home tie against Leeds.

Arsenal were the last team picked out of the hat and the record 14-time winners were handed a trip to Nottingham Forest.

The third-round ties will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January.

Full FA Cup third round draw

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal