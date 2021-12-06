FA Cup third round draw: Chelsea to face non-league Chesterfield, Man United host Aston Villa

Swindon vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Shrewsbury and Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth were the other headline ties of the third round draw

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 06 December 2021 19:36
Comments
<p>Chesterfield beat Salford City to reach the third round and earn a trip to Stamford Bridge </p>

Chesterfield beat Salford City to reach the third round and earn a trip to Stamford Bridge

(Getty Images)

Non-league Chesterfield have been handed a dream FA Cup third round draw away to European champions Chelsea.

The National League leaders will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are third in the Premier League and were beaten by Leicester City in last season’s final.

Swindon Town of League Two will host Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa team to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Shrewsbury received a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will also play League One opposition at home after Antonio Conte’s side were paired with Morecombe.

Yeovil Town, who were one of five non-league clubs in the draw, will face Championship high-flyers Bournemouth, while the winners of Boreham Wood and St Albans City will play AFC Wimbledon.

Recommended

Kidderminster, the lowest ranked team through to third round ahead of Monday night’s match between Boreham Wood and St Albans, will host Reading.

The holders Leicester will begin their defence of the FA Cup at home to Watford, one of three all-Premier League fixtures to be played in the FA Cup third round along with West Ham’s home tie against Leeds.

Arsenal were the last team picked out of the hat and the record 14-time winners were handed a trip to Nottingham Forest.

The third-round ties will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January.

Full FA Cup third round draw

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Recommended

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in