FA Cup third round draw: Chelsea to face non-league Chesterfield, Man United host Aston Villa
Swindon vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Shrewsbury and Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth were the other headline ties of the third round draw
Non-league Chesterfield have been handed a dream FA Cup third round draw away to European champions Chelsea.
The National League leaders will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are third in the Premier League and were beaten by Leicester City in last season’s final.
Swindon Town of League Two will host Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa team to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
Shrewsbury received a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will also play League One opposition at home after Antonio Conte’s side were paired with Morecombe.
Yeovil Town, who were one of five non-league clubs in the draw, will face Championship high-flyers Bournemouth, while the winners of Boreham Wood and St Albans City will play AFC Wimbledon.
Kidderminster, the lowest ranked team through to third round ahead of Monday night’s match between Boreham Wood and St Albans, will host Reading.
The holders Leicester will begin their defence of the FA Cup at home to Watford, one of three all-Premier League fixtures to be played in the FA Cup third round along with West Ham’s home tie against Leeds.
Arsenal were the last team picked out of the hat and the record 14-time winners were handed a trip to Nottingham Forest.
The third-round ties will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January.
Full FA Cup third round draw
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
