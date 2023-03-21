Women’s FA Cup draw: Chelsea and Manchester United learn semi-final fate

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holders Chelsea will travel to Aston Villa in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals next month, with Manchester United hosting Brighton in the other last-four tie.

While Emma Hayes’ Blues are looking to secure the trophy for a third time in a row, Carla Ward’s Villa are in the semis for the first time in their history, following Sunday’s 2-1 extra-time win over Manchester City.

United will also be making their first appearance at this stage when they take on a Brighton outfit currently under the interim management of Amy Merricks.

The ties are scheduled for April 16, with the final then taking place at Wembley on May 14.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra time in last season’s final in front of a record attendance of 49,094.

That completed a league and cup double for Hayes’ side, who are currently top of the Women’s Super League, two points clear of Marc Skinner’s United and Manchester City with a game in hand.