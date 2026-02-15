When is FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date, start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup returns this weekend with as big hitters and underdogs look to prolong their cup campaigns and progress to the competition’s fifth round.

All eyes will be on Moss Rose for National League North side Macclesfield’s second visit from the Premier League, having dumped out defending champions Crystal Palace in the last round in arguably the greatest upset in FA Cup history.

Brentford will be hoping to spoil the party on Monday night, while Wigan travel to Arsenal, whose hopes of a quadruple are still alive. The Premier League leaders will be looking to join Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle in the fifth-round hat.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The fifth-round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, likely ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.

The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for the fifth-round draw have not been confirmed but will be announced in due course.

FA Cup fourth-round fixtures

Friday 13 February

Hull City 0-4 Chelsea

Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town

Saturday 14 February

Burton Albion 0-1 West Ham (a.e.t)

Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town

Manchester City 2-0 Salford City

Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Port Vale v Bristol City

Southampton 2-1 Leicester City (a.e.t)

Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday 15 February

12pm: Birmingham City v Leeds United - TNT Sports 3 and discovery+

1.30pm: Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

2pm: Oxford United v Sunderland - discovery+

2pm: Stoke City v Fulham - discovery+

4.30pm: Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

Monday 16 February

7.30pm: Macclesfield v Brentford - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 7 March, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026