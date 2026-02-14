Mohamed Salah gives glimpse of past glories but questions over future remain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah patted the badge on his chest as the Kop chorused his song. If it felt like old times, it did in another respect. Salah was back on the scoresheet, able to celebrate with his public again.

His 252nd goal for Liverpool was only his second since his incendiary interview at Leeds. The process of reintegration began with a cameo against Brighton in December. It accelerated with a penalty against Albion in February.

He won it and scored it, tripped by Pascal Gross, rifling his shot into the roof of the net. He had only struck once in his previous 12 games for Liverpool, and that was against Qarabag. He had not found the net against a Premier League club since Aston Villa’s visit at the start of November. But a night when Salah, as he has done with remarkable frequency over his Liverpool career, both assisted and scored a goal, this felt like another step in the healing process.

Whatever the summer holds for him, Liverpool could enjoy the sight of Salah looking irrepressible. Perhaps, too, they could be grateful that what looked a crisis was defused. That may reflect well on Arne Slot and if the Dutchman has had too few games this season when every decision he has made has brought a rich reward, this victory came with sweet vindication.

As the Liverpool manager fielded his latest line-up without a specialist right-back, the assumption might have been that Dominik Szoboszlai was in the back four and Curtis Jones in midfield. Instead, it was the other way around.

Each was on the scoresheet, and in a way that reflected the role Slot had given him. Jones scored by materialising at the far post, for the rarity of a goal when full-backs combine. Szoboszlai used his running power to burst through the inside-right channel and unleash his second unstoppable shot in as many weeks at Anfield.

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai thundered home Liverpool’s second goal ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah’s penalty was his first goal against an English club since 1 Novemebr ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

In the process, Slot may have learned a lesson from a game when his choices backfired. At the corresponding stage of the FA Cup a year ago, he selected too much of a weakened side and suffered the embarrassment of defeat to Plymouth. Twelve months on, he started with nine of his strongest available 11 and, while Hugo Ekitike and Ryan Gravenberch began on the bench, the Dutchman’s rest permitted Jones’ return and allowed Szoboszlai to play in midfield.

The context has changed from Slot’s first taste of the FA Cup, which ended so ignominiously in Devon. Now it is Liverpool’s most realistic chance of silverware this season, and they swept into the fifth round. Their league position remains unsatisfactory but they have only been beaten twice in 18 outings in all competitions and, after the frustration of last week’s loss to Manchester City, they have conjured a response by beating Sunderland and Brighton.

Their season has been a story of makeshift right-backs and, for all the issues injuries have posed, they have added some productivity. Szoboszlai has twin spectacular free kicks against Arsenal and City when deployed as a defender. Jones ended a lengthy drought when – in theory, anyway – stationed further from the Brighton goal.

The Liverpudlian had come agonisingly close with a left-footed shot from 20 yards. Then, meeting Milos Kerkez’s inviting cross on the half-volley, he crashed in a shot off the underside of the bar. The Hungarian ended up being overshadowed – not least by his compatriot – but he was terrific. He excelled as an attacking left-back for Bournemouth, but has not always had the same impact for Liverpool. But he married deft skill with dynamic runs. He had drawn a fine save from Jason Steele with a rising, rasping half-volley.

open image in gallery Curtis Jones produced a lovely finish for his first Liverpool goal in 57 games ( Getty Images )

A different Hungarian gave Liverpool breathing space. Salah cushioned a pass into the path of the surging Szoboszlai and, without breaking stride, he drove a shot past Steele. It was a fourth assist for Salah since his return from the African Cup of Nations.

When the Egyptian then scored, it was cue for Slot to substitute him, to a rousing ovation. His replacement Rio Ngumoha had a goal ruled out for offside, as Cody Gakpo had in the first half.

open image in gallery Salah received a standing ovation as he exited stage left ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Brighton could rue stops either side of the interval. Alisson saved from Diego Gomez, coming to Jones’ rescue after he slipped. He clawed away Lewis Dunk’s header. After his error against City, it was a redemptive return to Anfield for Alisson, and justification for Slot in selecting him, when Giorgi Mamardashvili might have been expected to play.

But for Brighton, there was no seismic double against the giants. They had eliminated Manchester United at Old Trafford in the third round. Instead, defeat furthered Fabian Hurzeler’s problems. There was no dissent from the Albion faithful this time.

But if Slot has a cup run to deflect from underachievement in the Premier League, Hurzeler does not.