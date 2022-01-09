FA Cup fourth round draw: Non-league Kidderminster to host West Ham, Chelsea face Plymouth

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 09 January 2022 17:05
Comments
(Independent)

Non-league Kidderminster Harriers were handed a dream home tie against West Ham United of the Premier League in the fourth round draw of the FA Cup.

Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds.

Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield.

Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on Monday will host Middlesbrough.

Cambridge United, who knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park, were drawn at home to Luton Town. Tottenham vs Brighton and Everton vs Brentford were two of the all-Premier League ties.

Recommended

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in