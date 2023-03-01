✕ Close Guardiola praises Foden then heads for a glass of wine as City win in FA Cup

The remaining clubs in the FA Cup will find out their quarter-final fate tonight as the draw is being held after the conclusion of Sheffield United’s encounter with Tottenham.

Phil Foden was back to his best as Manchester City progressed through their fifth round tie. Foden netted twice as City saw off a plucky Bristol City at Ashton Gate with Kevin De Bruyne adding a third to end the Championship side’s 12-game unbeaten run.

Fellow Premier League teams Fulham and Brighton also secured their spots in the last eight with wins yesterday evening but Leicester City slumped out of the competition in a 2-1 defeat to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Wednesday night’s fixtures see Southampton take on Grimsby, Burnley face Fleetwood Town and Manchester United clash with West Ham before the Blades host Spurs at 7.55pm. Current FA Cup holders, Liverpool, have been already been knocked out of the competition meaning there will be new winners of English football’s most prized knockout competition.

Follow along with the FA Cup quarter-final draw after Sheffield United vs Tottenham: