FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Blackburn and more learn quarter-final fate
The last eight teams in the FA Cup discover who they’ll face in the next round
The remaining clubs in the FA Cup will find out their quarter-final fate tonight as the draw is being held after the conclusion of Sheffield United’s encounter with Tottenham.
Phil Foden was back to his best as Manchester City progressed through their fifth round tie. Foden netted twice as City saw off a plucky Bristol City at Ashton Gate with Kevin De Bruyne adding a third to end the Championship side’s 12-game unbeaten run.
Fellow Premier League teams Fulham and Brighton also secured their spots in the last eight with wins yesterday evening but Leicester City slumped out of the competition in a 2-1 defeat to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
Wednesday night’s fixtures see Southampton take on Grimsby, Burnley face Fleetwood Town and Manchester United clash with West Ham before the Blades host Spurs at 7.55pm. Current FA Cup holders, Liverpool, have been already been knocked out of the competition meaning there will be new winners of English football’s most prized knockout competition.
Follow along with the FA Cup quarter-final draw after Sheffield United vs Tottenham:
Phil Foden scores brace as Man City cruise past Bristol City in FA Cup
Manchester City saw off plucky Bristol City to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory at Ashton Gate.
Phil Foden scored twice and Kevin De Bruyne added late gloss as the six-time FA Cup winners ended Bristol City’s unbeaten 12-game run before a capacity crowd in the west country.
The scoreline was harsh on the hosts, who fell behind to Foden’s seventh-minute strike and remained very much in the contest well into the final quarter.
But Foden’s deflected strike 16 minutes from time and a fine De Bruyne finish ensured the visitors’ place in the last eight.
Foden scores brace as Man City cruise past Bristol City in FA Cup
Bristol City 0-3 Man City: Kevin De Bruyne added a superb late effort to see the Premier League team into the quarters
How much will winning quarter final clubs earn?
Winning clubs pick up £450,000 from the competition’s prize fund which is a big sum for the lower ranked teams such as Fleetwood who would reach this stage with victory over Burnley.
When will the quarter-finals be played?
The quarter-final will be staged across the weekend of Saturday 18th March.
Who is in the draw?
The ball numbers are as follows:
- Southampton or Grimsby Town
- Blackburn Rovers
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sheffield United or Tottenham Hotspur
- Fulham
- Manchester City
- Manchester United or West Ham United
- Burnley or Fleetwood Town
When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?
The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be made after this week’s final fifth round tie between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 1st March.
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to tune in to coverage on BBC One after the conclusion of the encounter at Bramall Lane.
The BBC will also show the draw via the iPlayer, while it can be watched via the FA Cup’s social media channels, too.
FA Cup quarter-final draw
Good evening FA Cup fans.
The draw for the quarter-finals of English football’s oldest competition takes place this evening with a host of Premier League teams vying to reach the latter stages of the tournament.
The draw itself will take place at the conclusion of Sheffield United’s fifth round tie against Tottenham in which the Championship club hope to cause an upset against Antonio Conte’s Spurs.
Three Premier League clubs are already confirmed for the next round with Manchester City, Brighton and Fulham all progressing from their fifth round matches on Tuesday. Also through are Blackburn Rovers who shocked Leicester City with a 2-1 victory to reach the last eight.
Tonight’s matches see Southampton face Grimsby, Burnley take on Fleetwood Town and Manchester United host West Ham before the draw itself after the full roster of quarter-finalists has been revealed.
The draw is expected to kick off around 10pm.
