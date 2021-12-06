FA Cup third round draw LIVE: Latest updates and fixtures as Man United, Liverpool and more learn fate
Follow for live draw updates and the full list of fixtures ahead of the FA Cup third round
The FA Cup third round draw is taking place tonight with clubs from the Premier League and Championship entering the competition and joining those from the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid who have made it this far.
There will be five non-league clubs dreaming of landing a glamour tie against of the Premier League’s elite, with National League North side Kidderminster Harriers the lowest-ranked team with a confirmed spot in the third round. Yeovil Town and Chesterfield have also booked their place in the next round and they will be joined by one of Boreham Wood or St Albans City, who play their second-round tie following the conclusion of the draw.
Leicester City are the defending champions having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley and they will learn their fate along with the other big names from the top flight who are entering the competition at this stage. The third-round ties will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January, on what is one of the biggest weekends of the football calendar. Follow LIVE below for latest updates and a full list of fixtures.
FA Cup 3rd Round: How to watch the draw
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place tonight before the second-round fixture between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, with the two National League rivals fighting it out for a chance to be paired with a Premier League giant in the next stage.
The draw will be show live on ITV4 as part of the coverage for tonight’s game and we’ll reveal all the fixtures as they are drawn.
There is always the potential for upsets on the cards when the FA Cup third round draw takes place, as the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition and join those from non-league and the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid who have made it this far.
Leicester City are the defending champions having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley and they will learn their fate along with the other big names from the top flight at around 7pm.
Everton vs Arsenal: Marcel Brands leaves director of football role at Everton
Marcel Brands has left his role as director of football at Everton the club confirmed late on Sunday night.
The Dutchman had been at Goodison Park since the summer of 2018 and was involved in the Toffees spending close to £300million during that period.
It failed to translate into on-field success, however, and with Everton struggling this season, Brands was relieved of his duties.
Brands cited a ‘clear difference’ in the vision and direction of Everton behind his reason to leave
Everton vs Arsenal: Head-to-head
Everton could win three successive Premier League games against Arsenal for the first time since 1986. Arsenal’s run of three winless league matches at Goodison Park is their longest sequence without an away victory there since 1994.
The Gunners have scored a club record 111 Premier League goals against Everton, while their 98 wins in this fixture is a top-flight record for any team against the same opponent.
Everton vs Arsenal: Recent results
These two sides are seemingly on different trajectories. Rafa Benitez’s Everton are plummeting towards the relegation zone of the whilst Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal slowly rise towards the top four.
The Toffees are winless in eight Premier League matches - a run dating back to 25th September - and suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to local rivals Liverpool last time out.
The Gunners meanwhile had gone eight games unbeaten in the league before similarly losing heavily to Liverpool. They’ve since stumbled after a 2-0 win over Newcastle was quickly followed up with a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last Thursday but victory tonight will get Arsenal back on track for a top four challenge.
FA Cup 3rd Round: Five non-league clubs still in draw
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place at 7pm tonight and sees the introduction of the Premier League and Championship teams.
They join the lower-league and non-league clubs who made it through this weekend’s second-round ties including five non-league sides.
The lowest ranked side left in the draw are National League North’s Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth tier of English football. They are definitely through after beating FC Halifax Town on Sunday, while National League’s Yeovil knocked out League Two’s Stevenage.
National League leaders Chesterfield won 2-0 at League Two’s Salford City. Boreham Wood, who also play in the National League, and St Albans City, who play in the National League South, will also feature in the draw ahead of their clash this evening.
FA Cup 3rd Round: When will the ties take place?
The 32 third-round matches will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January.
Everton vs Arsenal: Prediction
Arsenal have recovered their season well and are playing consistently at the moment but they are coming up against an Everton who are hurting after their derby loss. Rafa Benitez’ side need a win and they should find it against the Gunners. Everton 1-0 Arsenal.
Everton vs Arsenal: Odds
Everton - 23/10
Draw - 12/5
Arsenal - 11/10
Everton vs Arsenal: Predicted line-ups
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang
Everton vs Arsenal: Team news
Everton are having an injury crisis at the moment with several stars out of action. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are all injured and not expected to play against Arsenal.
For Arsenal, only Sead Kolasinac and Grant Xhaka are not available for the match.
