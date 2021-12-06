(Getty Images)

The FA Cup third round draw is taking place tonight with clubs from the Premier League and Championship entering the competition and joining those from the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid who have made it this far.

There will be five non-league clubs dreaming of landing a glamour tie against of the Premier League’s elite, with National League North side Kidderminster Harriers the lowest-ranked team with a confirmed spot in the third round. Yeovil Town and Chesterfield have also booked their place in the next round and they will be joined by one of Boreham Wood or St Albans City, who play their second-round tie following the conclusion of the draw.

Leicester City are the defending champions having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley and they will learn their fate along with the other big names from the top flight who are entering the competition at this stage. The third-round ties will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January, on what is one of the biggest weekends of the football calendar. Follow LIVE below for latest updates and a full list of fixtures.