FA Cup draw LIVE: Second round ties and latest updates
The FA Cup reaches the second round with teams now one win away from facing Premier League sides
The FA Cup first round produced plenty of magic with many clubs now able to touch a glamour tie in the third round when Premier League sides enter the competition.
The magic of the cup, which is the world’s oldest cup competition, continues to inspire clubs up and down the country with just one win separating teams from the iconic third round.
Just one tie remains from the first round and 40 ties in all, with Chesham United and Lincoln City fighting it out for the final place in the second round on Monday night.
Among those hoping for a good draw are the three seven-tier clubs who secured victories this weekend, with Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity, and Harborough Town all in the hat.
Follow all the updates, ties and reaction to the second round draw below:
FA Cup second round draw
Crawley Town vs Chesham United or Lincoln City
Burton Albion vs Tamworth
Blackpool vs Birmingham
Stevenage vs Mansfield Town
Peterborough United vs Notts County
Exeter City vs Chesterfield
Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic
Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers
AFC Wimbledon vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Accrington Stanley vs Swindon Town
And the first tie drawn is...
Salford City vs Cheltenham Town
Here we go then. 40 teams to be pulled out into 20 ties, Emile Heskey and Leon Osman doing the drawing on the BBC. Let’s get going...
Not long now until the 20 ties are drawn, with one more round to wait before the Premier League and Championship teams enter.
Harrogate stun Wrexham as Birmingham and Wimbledon progress in FA Cup
Harrogate pulled off an FA Cup upset as the Sky Bet League Two side beat Wrexham 1-0 to reach the second round.
Jack Muldoon scored the only goal of the game with a glancing header midway through the first half and League One high-fliers Wrexham struggled to create clear-cut chances to equalise.
League One leaders Birmingham City avoided the same fate with a 1-0 win at non-league Sutton, with Willum Willumsson scoring the decisive goal in the first half.
Here’s the round-up of today’s action:
Second round draw ball numbers
Here are the crucial ball numbers for tonight’s draw, with the exact identity of 39 of the second-round sides confirmed and just that single fixture to come:
1. Cheltenham Town
2. Doncaster Rovers
3. Morecambe
4. Leyton Orient
5. Exeter City
6. Wigan Athletic
7. Tamworth
8. Brackley Town
9. Mansfield Town
10. Wycombe Wanderers
11. Bradford City
12. Gainsborough Trinity
13. Burton Albion
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Bromley
16. Walsall
17. Wealdstone
18. Bristol Rovers
19. AFC Wimbledon
20. Solihull Moors
21. Stockport Count
22. Reading
23. Stevenage
24. Kettering Town
25. Accrington Stanley
26. Swindon Town
27. Salford City
28. Dagenham & Redbridge
29. Barnsley
30. Chesham United or Lincoln City
31. Chesterfield
32. Charlton Athletic
33. Notts County
34. Crawley Town
35. Harrogate Town
36. Cambridge United
37. Blackpool
38. Harborough Town
39. Birmingham City
40. Peterborough United
Kettering stun Northampton as Harborough also spring FA Cup first-round shock
Seventh-tier Kettering came from behind to knock local rivals Northampton Town out of the FA Cup in the first round with a 2-1 win after extra-time at Sixfields.
Poppies’ captain Connor Johnson scored an unfortunate own goal in the first half to give the Cobblers the lead, but Luca Miller nodded in an equaliser just after the hour.
The away supporters were sent into delirium again when former Newcastle frontman Nile Ranger headed in at the start of extra-time to send the Southern League Premier Central leaders through to round two.
Kettering’s fellow seventh-tier side Harborough won 4-1 at National League South side Tonbridge Angels to reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
Connor Stevens dreaming of more FA Cup magic with Chesham
Chesham defender Connor Stevens is dreaming of more FA Cup magic on Monday night, but knows he must stay on the pitch longer than 42 minutes against Lincoln.
Stevens helped non-league outfit Boreham Wood reach the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2022 with a remarkable run which included a 1-0 victory away to Bournemouth and concluded with defeat at Everton.
It was a different story for the centre-back last year though after he was sent off on his Barnet debut away to Curzon Ashton for two bookings in 42 minutes.
