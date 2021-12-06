FA Cup draw live stream: How to watch as 3rd round fixtures revealed
Everything you need to know ahead of the draw as the Premier League sides learn their fate
There could be potential for upsets on the cards when the FA Cup third round takes place tonight, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition and joining those from non-league and the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid who have made it this far.
Leicester City are the defending champions having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley and they will learn their fate along with the other big names from the top flight entering the draw.
The third round draw will take ahead of the second-round fixture between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, with the two National League rivals fighting it out for a chance to be paired with a Premier League giant in the next stage.
Yeovil Town are another non-league side to reach the third round after defeating Stevenage, and they will be hoping to receive a glamour tie as a rewards with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all potential opponents.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw today:
When is the FA Cup third round draw?
It will take place at 7pm on Monday 6 December.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on ITV, as part of their coverage of the second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City. The draw will also be streamed live on the FA Cup’s social media channels.
What are the draw numbers?
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Barnsley
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackburn Rovers
7. Blackpool
8. Brentford
9. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Bristol City
11. Burnley
12. Cardiff City
13. Chelsea
14. Coventry City
15. Crystal Palace
16. Derby County
17. Everton
18. Fulham
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Hull City
21. Leeds United
22. Leicester City
23. Liverpool
24. Luton Town
25. Manchester City
26. Manchester United
27. Middlesbrough
28. Millwall
29. Newcastle United
30. Norwich City
31. Nottingham Forest
32. Peterborough United
33. Preston North End
34. Queens Park Rangers
35. Reading
36. Sheffield United
37. Southampton
38. Stoke City
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Yeovil Town
46. Bristol Rovers
47. Port Vale
48. Morecambe
49. Hartlepool United
50. AFC Wimbledon
51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic
52. Leyton Orient
53. Cambridge United
54. Mansfield Town
55. Swindon Town
56. Rotherham United
57. Charlton Athletic
58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town
60. Shrewsbury Town
61. Salford City or Chesterfield
62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle
63. Ipswich Town or Barrow
64. Harrogate Town
When will the third-round ties take place?
The 32 third-round matches will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January.
