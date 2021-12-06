There could be potential for upsets on the cards when the FA Cup third round takes place tonight, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition and joining those from non-league and the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid who have made it this far.

Leicester City are the defending champions having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley and they will learn their fate along with the other big names from the top flight entering the draw.

The third round draw will take ahead of the second-round fixture between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, with the two National League rivals fighting it out for a chance to be paired with a Premier League giant in the next stage.

Yeovil Town are another non-league side to reach the third round after defeating Stevenage, and they will be hoping to receive a glamour tie as a rewards with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all potential opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw today:

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

It will take place at 7pm on Monday 6 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV, as part of their coverage of the second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City. The draw will also be streamed live on the FA Cup’s social media channels.

What are the draw numbers?

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Salford City or Chesterfield

62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow

64. Harrogate Town

When will the third-round ties take place?

The 32 third-round matches will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January.