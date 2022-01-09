When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will take place on Sunday
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place tonight after a day of upsets and drama in the competition.
While Chelsea and Manchester City breezed through ties against Chesterfield and Swindon Town respectively, there was a huge shock as Cambridge knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Non-league Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping for a dream draw against a Premier League team after knocking out Championship side Reading, as will Boreham Wood following their victory over AFC Wimbledon.
There are more ties taking place on Sunday, with Arsenal’s visit to Nottingham Forest kicking off after the draw and Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa being held on Monday night.
Here is everything you need to know about the fourth round draw.
When is the draw?
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday 9 January at around 4.50pm after West Ham’s clash with Leeds and before Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
How can I watch?
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 following coverage of the match at the London Stadium.
When will the ties be played?
Fourth round matches are scheduled to take place over the weekend of 5-6 February.
Who will be in the FA Cup fourth round draw?
1: Boreham Wood
2: Bournemouth
3: Stoke City or Leyton Orient
4: Southampton
5: Chelsea
6: Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town
7: Cardiff or Preston North End
8: Coventry
9: Huddersfield Town
10: Brighton
11: Kidderminster Harriers
12: Leicester City
13: Middlesbrough
14: Hartlepool United
15: Hull City or Everton
16: Fulham
17: Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe
18: Crystal Palace
19: Brentford
20: Manchester City
21: Wigan Athletic
22: Luton Town or Harrogate
23: Plymouth Argyle
24: Manchester United or Aston Villa
25: Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United
26: Cambridge United
27: Barnsley
28: Peterborough United
29: West Ham United or Leeds United
30: Queens Park Rangers
31: Charlton Athletic or Norwich City
32: Nottingham Forest or Arsenal
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies