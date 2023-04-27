Train strikes announced on day of FA Cup final and Epsom Derby

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Train drivers will take three more days of strike action, including on the day of the FA Cup final, after rejecting a pay offer from the 16 train companies, their trade union said on Thursday.

The FA Cup final will be contested by Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3 June, and the strikes will affect a number of major train companies including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, London North Eastern Railway and South Western Railway.

The Epsom Derby is also set to take place on 3 June.

“Our executive committee met this morning (Thursday) and rejected a risible proposal we received,” Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

“Consequently, we have today announced three more days of strike action on Friday 12 May, Wednesday 31 May, and Saturday 3 June.”

Reuters