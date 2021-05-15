Fans at Wembley for the FA Cup final between Leicester and Chelsea booed players taking the knee before kick-off.

Wembley welcomed 22,000 supporters in a pilot event by the government as it begins to ease lockdown measures.

All Premier League players bar Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, who has chosen to stand, have been taking the knee before games this season in solidarity with a global movement to tackle social injustice and racial inequality – issues highlighted by the abuse footballer’s receive online on a constant basis including regular racist slurs.

All of the Leicester and Chelsea players and staff took the knee at the start of the game, as well as the match officials, and the gesture was greeted with a smattering of boos before the noise was drowned out by cheers as the final kicked off.

The boos appeared to come from both ends of the stadium.

