FA Cup draw in full as Arsenal vs Liverpool headlines third-round fixtures

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round FA Cup tie next month.

The Premier League giants are meeting for the first time in the competition since Arsenal won a fifth-round tie 2-1 in 2014.

The Gunners have come out on top in their last three FA Cup clashes, with Liverpool’s last victory back in the final of 2001.

The other standout tie of the draw saw Championship side Sunderland paired with neighbours Newcastle, who will travel to the Stadium of Light over the weekend of January 6 and 7.

It will be a first meeting between the North East giants since they were both in the Premier League in 2015/16, while they have not played each other in the FA Cup since 1956.

There were several other all Premier League ties, with Tottenham hosting Burnley, Everton travelling to Crystal Palace and Brentford facing Wolves.

Reigning champions Manchester City were handed a home tie against Championship strugglers Huddersfield while Manchester United will make the short trip to former champions Wigan.

Maidstone would no doubt have hoped for a plum tie following their second-round win over Barrow but were handed a home date with Stevenage or Port Vale.

Non-league Ramsgate will host Ipswich if they can get past AFC Wimbledon while a trip to The Hawthorns to face West Brom awaits the winners of Aldershot and Stockport.

Full FA Cup draw:

(matches to be played between Jan. 5-8):

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil Town

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town/Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town/Walsall

AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale

Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading

Hull City v Birmingham City