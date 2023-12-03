FA Cup draw LIVE: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Premier League clubs learn third round opponents
The FA Cup reaches the third round proper as clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.
There will be 64 balls in the hat as English football’s oldest and most prestigious cup competition intensifies heading into the new year. There are already a number of second round ties set for replays, while Alfreton and Walsall’s tie was postponed just minutes before kick-off.
Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in a historic derby final at Wembley in June. The club’s seventh FA Cup triumph was followed a week later by Champions League success as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a treble.
Alfreton v Walsall in FA Cup postponed minutes before kick-off
Alfreton Town’s historic second-round FA Cup tie against Walsall has been postponed due to the weather, under 10 minutes before the game was due to kick off.
The fans were all gathered in the stadium, and the match was due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT, when the decision was made to postpone the match. It means both teams will be in Sunday’s third-round FA Cup draw.
Matt Sadler, Walsall manager, told the BBC: “As soon as I got here I thought ‘this game is going to be off’ I don’t know what anyone else thought.
Blackpool’s game with Forest Green Rovers and Crewe’s clash with Bristol Rovers were also postponed on a chilly Saturday.
FA Cup third round draw - second round results
Horsham were re-instated after Barnsley’s expulsion and played their second-round match on Saturday. It wasn’t to be for the seventh-tier side, however, who lost convincingly, 3-0 against League Two’s Sutton.
Barnsley have been kicked out of the 2023/24 FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their first-round tie against Horsham.
The League One side overcame Horsham after a replay on 14 November, winning 3-0 after a brace from John McAtee and a Nicky Cadden strike.
But the FA said in a statement that the Professional Game Board Sub-Committee decided to remove Barnsley from the competition after a breach of FA Cup Rule 103 during the replay.
The Tykes beat Horsham after a replay in the First Round Proper, but after fielding an ineligible player, the non league side now advances to play Sutton United in the second round
Here are some numbers to look out for:
Number 2: Arsenal
Number 11: Chelsea
Number 21: Liverpool
Number 23: Manchester City
Number 24: Manchester United
Number 49: Aldershot Town or Stockport County
Number 50: Alfreton Town or Walsall
Here is some more information about the draw and how to watch it:
The draw for the third round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 1pm GMT on Sunday 3 December. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the second round tie between Eastleigh and Reading, which kicks off at 1.30pm.
The FA Cup reaches the third round proper as clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.
64 balls will be in the hat as English football’s most prestigious cup competition intensifies.
Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in an historic derby final at Wembley in June.
The club’s seventh FA Cup triumph was followed a week later by Champions League success as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a treble.
How the magic of the FA Cup third round draw changed Marine AFC forever
Marine’s 2021 FA Cup run was so far detached from reality that their manager, Neil Young, remembers every kick like a vivid dream. He can still see the last penalty of the shootout which shocked League Two Colchester United on their own patch in the first round, “one of my greatest memories in football”. He can still picture Niall Cummins’ dramatic 120th-minute winner against Havant & Waterlooville in the second round which sparked “bedlam,” even in an empty stadium in lockdown.
That result was their ninth knockout win of the competition and it put Marine AFC, a volunteer-led club playing in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, into the hat for the third round with some of the biggest teams in the world. It was only the second time an eighth-tier side had ever reached that stage of the FA Cup.
On the face of it, the third-round draw is a ludicrous enterprise. Here was a team made up of plumbers, teachers, factory workers and a car salesman, paid a total weekly wage of £750, with the possibility of being competitively matched against some of the best footballers on the planet.
Marine manager Neil Young remembers every kick of their 2021 FA Cup run, which saw Jose Mourinho, Gareth Bale and Tottenham visit Rossett Park in an unforgettable third round tie
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the FA Cup third-round draw.
There will be 64 teams in the pot waiting to find out their fate in a round that has become famous for match-ups where non-league teams can be playing teams far beyond their status, like the case of Marine AFC and Tottenham back in 2021.
