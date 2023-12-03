The FA Cup third round will see Premier League clubs enter the competition (The FA via Getty Images)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FA Cup reaches the third round proper as clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.

There will be 64 balls in the hat as English football’s oldest and most prestigious cup competition intensifies heading into the new year. There are already a number of second round ties set for replays, while Alfreton and Walsall’s tie was postponed just minutes before kick-off.

Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in a historic derby final at Wembley in June. The club’s seventh FA Cup triumph was followed a week later by Champions League success as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a treble.

Follow all the live action in the blog and get the latest odds and tips for the trophy here.