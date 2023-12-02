FA Cup predictions: 120/1 accumulator betting tips, long shots and second round odds

FA Cup betting tips:
The FA Cup has reached the second round stage and for all the clubs involved this weekend, they could be just 90 minutes away from a plum tie with a Premier League team.
The draw for the third round, which is when teams from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, takes place on Monday and every club will be desperate to be in the hat.
There are 10 non-league clubs still involved in the FA Cup with Isthmian League South East team Ramsgate the lowest ranked side left in the competition.
The Rams have the honour of being the biggest underdogs in the second round on football betting sites with the Kent outfit 16/1 to dump out AFC Wimbledon on Monday night.
Ramsgate don’t feature amongst our FA Cup second round predictions, but we have selected a few underdogs, including a 6/1 long shot. All four our of FA Cup tips can be combined to make a 120/1 accumulator with bet365.
York City vs Wigan Athletic predictions
(BBC Two, 7.45pm Friday)
The second round gets underway on Friday night when York City, from the National League, play host to the 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic.
A decade on from the Latics' shock FA Cup win, they now find themselves in the bottom half of League One, although trending in the right direction.
Wigan beat Fleetwood 3-0 in midweek to extend their recent good run of form to six wins and one defeat from the last nine league and FA Cup games.
Boss Shaun Maloney has his side well set up with Stephen Humphrys, Callum Lang Jordan Jones and Martial Good all carrying big threats for Wigan going forward, while they are solid defensively too.
Wigan have registered five clean sheets in the last nine league and FA Cup games and go against a York side missing its top scorer Dipo Akinyemi, who has a hamstring injury.
With Will Davies cup-tied, Lenell John-Lewis is the Minstermen’s only recognised striker.
York have found the going tough against the better sides in the National League this season and appear likely to come up short in this televised tie.
FA Cup second round tip 1: Wigan to win to nil – 2/1 with BetVictor
Crewe vs Bristol Rovers predictions
(3pm Saturday)
League Two Crewe pulled off one of the bigger upsets in the first round of the FA Cup when beating Derby 3-1 at Pride Park in a replay.
The Railwaymen now have managerless Bristol Rovers in their sights and betting sites make the home side slight underdogs for the tie.
That potentially could prove a shrewd bet if Crewe can maintain the kind of form that's seen them register six wins from their last nine league and FA Cup games.
Crewe have lost just once at home in the league this season and may be catching third tier Rovers at a good time as their fruitless managerial search shows no signs of coming to an end.
Andy Mangan has been in temporary charge since Joey Barton’s sacking in October and results have been mixed under his watch.
The lack of leadership and direction at the club is reportedly beginning to have an effect on the squad and they look vulnerable away to an attack-minded Crewe side.
FA Cup second round tip 2: Crewe to win – 2/1 with bet365
Eastleigh vs Reading predictions
(ITV1, 1.30pm Sunday)
Our FA Cup second round long shot comes from the Silverlake Stadium, where National League side Eastleigh host relegation-threatened League One outfit Reading.
The Royals come into this fixture off the back of successive wins, putting Carlisle to the sword 5-1 in midweek to move off the bottom of the table.
However, they lost promising loanee Dan Ballard to a serious knee injury in that game and now head out on the road, where they’ve been dreadful for over a year. Last weekend’s win at Wycombe snapped a run of 11 straight away league defeats stretching back to last season.
Now they go to Eastleigh, where they’ll come up against the National League’s top scorer Paul McCallum.
The 30-year-old has bagged 16 goals this season and has netted four in his last three games. His strike partner Scott Quigley is in good form too, notching eight times this season and the Spitfires' front two can ask questions of this young Reading side.
Eastleigh’s home record is decent, winning seven of the last eight at the Silverlake Stadium, including a 5-1 FA Cup first round thrashing of Boreham Wood.
The Spitfires are 3/1 for the win but that price can be bumped up to 6/1 with bet365 if you feel both teams will score.
Eastleigh have kept only three clean sheets in 24 league and cup games and may not keep out an improving Reading attack.
ITV viewers should be treated to an open FA Cup tie, with Eastleigh having the potential to spring a surprise.
FA Cup second round tip 3: Eastleigh to win & both teams to score – 6/1 with bet365
Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient predictions
(2pm Sunday)
Non-league Chesterfield pulled off a sizeable first-round shock when they beat League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth at home and are fancied to claim another third-tier scalp on Sunday.
Leyton Orient head to the SMH Group Stadium having won one of their last eight league and cup games. That sole victory came in the FA Cup first round when they beat Carlisle at home and they head north having needed a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a point at Bristol Rovers in midweek.
Goals are a major concern for the O’s, who have failed to score in seven of their 19 league games this season, and they’ll likely need more than one goal to put down a Chesterfield side averaging three goals per game at home in the National League.
A 3-2 victory over Eastleigh last weekend saw the Spireites move 11 points clear at the top of the National League and they’re on a run of 10 straight wins at home in all competitions.
Promotion back to the Football League is the priority for Chesterfield but they appear to have the capacity for a cup run too and could edge out Orient.
FA Cup second round tip 4: Chesterfield draw no bet – 6/5 with SpreadEx
