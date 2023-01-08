Jump to content

Man City vs Chelsea winner faces potential Arsenal tie in FA Cup fourth round

The holders Liverpool must get past Wolves in a third round replay with a trip to Brighton on the cards

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 08 January 2023 16:25
Comments
"For me it was a goal" Klopp after Wolves denied FA Cup winner

The winner of Manchester City vs Chelsea will play the winner of Oxford against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.

Tottenham will travel to Preston, while holders Liverpool, who escaped with a replay against Wolves on Saturday, face an away trip to Brighton should they prevail at Molineux.

While League Two’s Walsall will play the 2021 winners Leicester.

FA Cup 2023 fourth road draw

Ties to be played 27-30 January

Preston v Tottenham

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton or Wigan v Grimsby

Derby v West Ham

Stoke v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn v Forest Green or Birmingham

Walsall v Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington v Cardiff or Leeds

