Man City vs Chelsea winner faces potential Arsenal tie in FA Cup fourth round
The holders Liverpool must get past Wolves in a third round replay with a trip to Brighton on the cards
The winner of Manchester City vs Chelsea will play the winner of Oxford against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.
Tottenham will travel to Preston, while holders Liverpool, who escaped with a replay against Wolves on Saturday, face an away trip to Brighton should they prevail at Molineux.
While League Two’s Walsall will play the 2021 winners Leicester.
FA Cup 2023 fourth road draw
Ties to be played 27-30 January
Preston v Tottenham
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich v Burnley
Manchester United v Reading
Luton or Wigan v Grimsby
Derby v West Ham
Stoke v Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn v Forest Green or Birmingham
Walsall v Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood
Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington v Cardiff or Leeds
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies