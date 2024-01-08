Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1704737329

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Wrexham and more learn fate

Pep Guardiola’s cup winners are in the next round but who will they face?

Michael Jones
Monday 08 January 2024 18:08
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Fading Arsenal 'need to reset' after FA Cup exit to Liverpool, Arteta says

32 teams will take part in the FA Cup fourth round and tonight’s draw will see them discover who they face in the next stage of the competition. The current cup winners, Manchester City, are in brilliant form following their 5-0 hammering of Huddersfield at the weekend while Premier League leaders Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

One of the biggest results from the third round saw National League club Maidstone United defeat League One’s Stevenage thanks to Sam Corne’s penalty and could mean that they will play a Premier League side in their next fixture. It wasn’t a giant-killing but Hollywood favourites Wrexham punched above their weight again to defeat Shrewsbury while the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle cruised through.

Their are eight third round replays still to come as Bolton held Luton Town to a draw and Wset Ham came unstuck against Bristol City. Tonight’s draw takes place in the build-up to Manchester United’s encounter with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium when the remaining sides will learn their next opponents.

Follow the draw live below plus get the latest odds and tips for Wigan vs Man Utd right here:

1704737329

Arsenal’s latest defeat echoes to a past era of missed chances

Here they go again. It is remarkable how almost everything around a club can change and, with a few familiar notes, there are suddenly so many echoes of the past.

Here was the Arsenal attack, taking that one extra pass when they should have shot. Here were the Arsenal fans, agitatedly imploring the manager to buy a striker and sometimes turning to the press box to angrily reiterate the point. There was the big-club opposition showing them how it’s done. There was the Arsenal manager defiantly talking a good game and maybe a better one for his team than actually happened.

Was this 2014 again, or even 2008? What next, checking out AFTV? One of Mikel Arteta’s lines in his post-game press conference did actually generate as much online traction as one of the more excitable arguments on the fan channel would.

Arsenal’s latest defeat echoes a past era of missed chances

Arsenal fans were left imploring their manager to find a way to buy an effective striker as they face another year of ‘almost’

Mike Jones8 January 2024 18:08
1704736849

When will the fourth-round matches take place?

The fourth-round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.

Mike Jones8 January 2024 18:00
1704736369

What are the ball numbers?

The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday’s draw. Below are the ball numbers:

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton and Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)

6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United - kick-off 8:15pm, Monday night

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)

32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)

Mike Jones8 January 2024 17:52
1704735949

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.

You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.

Mike Jones8 January 2024 17:45
1704735469

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 7.50pm GMT on Monday 8 January.

The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

Mike Jones8 January 2024 17:37
1704735049

Good evening!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the FA Cup’s fourth round draw as the remaining team discover which sides they will be playing in the next round.

The draw is scheduled to take place just before 8pm tonight ahead of Wigan Athletic’s clash against Manchester United with the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Wrexham waiting to find out their fates.

We’ll have all the build up to the draw, and the match, so stick around.

Mike Jones8 January 2024 17:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in