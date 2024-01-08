FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Wrexham and more learn fate
32 teams will take part in the FA Cup fourth round and tonight’s draw will see them discover who they face in the next stage of the competition. The current cup winners, Manchester City, are in brilliant form following their 5-0 hammering of Huddersfield at the weekend while Premier League leaders Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.
One of the biggest results from the third round saw National League club Maidstone United defeat League One’s Stevenage thanks to Sam Corne’s penalty and could mean that they will play a Premier League side in their next fixture. It wasn’t a giant-killing but Hollywood favourites Wrexham punched above their weight again to defeat Shrewsbury while the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle cruised through.
Their are eight third round replays still to come as Bolton held Luton Town to a draw and Wset Ham came unstuck against Bristol City. Tonight’s draw takes place in the build-up to Manchester United’s encounter with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium when the remaining sides will learn their next opponents.
Arsenal’s latest defeat echoes to a past era of missed chances
Here they go again. It is remarkable how almost everything around a club can change and, with a few familiar notes, there are suddenly so many echoes of the past.
Here was the Arsenal attack, taking that one extra pass when they should have shot. Here were the Arsenal fans, agitatedly imploring the manager to buy a striker and sometimes turning to the press box to angrily reiterate the point. There was the big-club opposition showing them how it’s done. There was the Arsenal manager defiantly talking a good game and maybe a better one for his team than actually happened.
Was this 2014 again, or even 2008? What next, checking out AFTV? One of Mikel Arteta’s lines in his post-game press conference did actually generate as much online traction as one of the more excitable arguments on the fan channel would.
Arsenal fans were left imploring their manager to find a way to buy an effective striker as they face another year of ‘almost’
When will the fourth-round matches take place?
The fourth-round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.
What are the ball numbers?
The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday’s draw. Below are the ball numbers:
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)
2. Wrexham
3. Liverpool
4. Brighton and Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)
6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United - kick-off 8:15pm, Monday night
21. Manchester City
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)
32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening.
Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.
You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The draw for the fourth round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 7.50pm GMT on Monday 8 January.
The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the FA Cup’s fourth round draw as the remaining team discover which sides they will be playing in the next round.
The draw is scheduled to take place just before 8pm tonight ahead of Wigan Athletic’s clash against Manchester United with the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Wrexham waiting to find out their fates.
We’ll have all the build up to the draw, and the match, so stick around.
