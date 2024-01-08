✕ Close Fading Arsenal 'need to reset' after FA Cup exit to Liverpool, Arteta says

32 teams will take part in the FA Cup fourth round and tonight’s draw will see them discover who they face in the next stage of the competition. The current cup winners, Manchester City, are in brilliant form following their 5-0 hammering of Huddersfield at the weekend while Premier League leaders Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

One of the biggest results from the third round saw National League club Maidstone United defeat League One’s Stevenage thanks to Sam Corne’s penalty and could mean that they will play a Premier League side in their next fixture. It wasn’t a giant-killing but Hollywood favourites Wrexham punched above their weight again to defeat Shrewsbury while the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle cruised through.

Their are eight third round replays still to come as Bolton held Luton Town to a draw and Wset Ham came unstuck against Bristol City. Tonight’s draw takes place in the build-up to Manchester United’s encounter with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium when the remaining sides will learn their next opponents.

Follow the draw live below plus get the latest odds and tips for Wigan vs Man Utd right here: