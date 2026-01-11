Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Leeds come from behind to beat Derby in FA Cup action as West Ham earn rare win

League One side Mansfield caused the cupset of the day with a win over Championship club Sheffield United

Leeds’ Ao Tanaka, right, celebrates with Wilfried Gnonto after scoring their side’s second goal at Derby (PA)
Gabriel Martinelli's hat-trick saw Premier League leaders Arsenal overcome an early scare to beat Championship strugglers Portsmouth 4-1 in the FA Cup third round.

Portsmouth took a shock lead less than three minutes in through skipper Colby Bishop, but Andre Dozzell's own goal quickly levelled it.

Martinelli then took over, scoring either side of a missed penalty from Noni Madueke before completing his hat-trick in the 72nd minute.

Danny Welbeck scored the pick of the goals to dump out managerless Manchester United as Brighton won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Brajan Gruda nodded in the opener 12 minutes in, and Welbeck rifled a left-footed strike into the top corner after the hour.

Benjamin Sesko pulled one back but United youngster Shea Lacey was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.

Willy Gnonto and Ao Tanaka scored within four minutes of one another as Leeds came from behind to beat Derby 3-1.

Ben Brereton Diaz put the hosts ahead after Joel Piroe's first-half penalty was saved, but after Gnonto and Tanaka turned it around, James Justin added a third.

West Ham's new £26million striker Taty Castellanos scored an extra-time winner to see off QPR 2-1 after Richard Kone had cancelled out Crysencio Summerville's opener.

Louis Reed scored twice against his former club as League One Mansfield upset Championship side Sheffield United with a 4-3 win at Bramall Lane, having led 4-1 before Patrick Bamford and a Nathan Moriah-Welsh own goal gave the Blades hope.

Jovon Makama's hat-trick powered Championship strugglers Norwich to a 5-1 win over Walsall, with Matej Jurasek and Tony Springett also on target.

Hull saw off Blackburn 4-3 on penalties after a poor goalless draw over 120 minutes, with Dillon Phillips denying Yuki Ohashi and Moussa Baradji from the spot.

Ollie Bostock hit the winning penalty as West Brom beat Swansea 6-5 on penalties after their match finished 2-2 in south Wales.

