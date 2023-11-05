How will the FA Cup second round look following this afternoon’s draw? (PA)

The first round proper of the FA Cup concludes (exempting any replays) this afternoon as this weekend’s victorious teams discover who they will face in the next round of the competition.

The second round draw is scheduled to take place at 2.30pm following the conculsion of Chesterfield’s clash Portsmouth and will be shown on ITV1.

The first round was made up of the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by the 32 winners from non-league football who progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.

A total of 40 fixtures will be whittled down to just 20 in the second round providing 20 lower-league or non-league clubs to continue their FA Cup journeys into the New Year when Championship and Premier League sides enter at the third-round stage.

