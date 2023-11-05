FA Cup draw LIVE: Wrexham, Bolton, Wigan and lower league clubs discover second round fates
20 matches will be played in second-round before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in the New Year
The first round proper of the FA Cup concludes (exempting any replays) this afternoon as this weekend’s victorious teams discover who they will face in the next round of the competition.
The second round draw is scheduled to take place at 2.30pm following the conculsion of Chesterfield’s clash Portsmouth and will be shown on ITV1.
The first round was made up of the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by the 32 winners from non-league football who progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.
A total of 40 fixtures will be whittled down to just 20 in the second round providing 20 lower-league or non-league clubs to continue their FA Cup journeys into the New Year when Championship and Premier League sides enter at the third-round stage.
Follow the FA Cup second round draw below
Which teams are in the draw and what are the ball numbers?
Teams and ball numbers:
- 1. Barnet
- 2. Alfreton Town
- 3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth
- 4. Bolton Wanderers
- 5. Wigan Athletic
- 6. Leyton Orient
- 7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town
- 8. Gillingham
- 9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town
- 10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley (PM)
- 11. Oxford United
- 12. Newport County
- 13. Aldershot Town
- 14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County
- 15. Wrexham
- 16. Harrogate Town
- 17. Barnsley or Horsham
- 18. Port Vale or Burton Albion
- 19. Peterborough United or Salford City
- 20. Eastleigh
- 21. Wycombe Wanderers
- 22. Walsall
- 23. Shrewsbury Town
- 24. Bristol Rovers
- 25. Morecambe
- 26. Sutton United
- 27. Reading
- 28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley
- 29. Chester or York City
- 30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers
- 31. Notts County
- 32. Stockport County
- 33. Yeovil Town
- 34. Stevenage
- 35. Maidstone United
- 36. Blackpool
- 37. AFC Wimbledon
- 38. Cambridge United
- 39. Barrow
- 40. Ramsgate
What is the second-round prize money?
Clubs who win their second-round match will earn £67,000, the FA have confirmed. The 20 ties in the second round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 2 December.
When is the FA Cup second round draw and how can I watch it?
The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Sunday 5 November and will be broadcast live by ITV1 and on ITVX from 2:30pm GMT after the Chesterfield v Portsmouth tie, which kicks off at 12:15pm.
FA Cup second round draw
The FA Cup resumes in the first round proper this weekend with Football League and non-league clubs continuing their journey.
The first round is made up of the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by the 32 winners from non-league football who progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.
As such, for the first round proper it’s 40 fixtures in total, with just 20 fixtures in the second round to provide 20 lower-league or non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup by the time we hit the New Year.
FA Cup first round: Chesterfield vs Portsmouth
As things stand in today’s early kick off, Chesterfield have a slender 1-0 lead over Portsmouth halfway through the second half. Tom Naylor’s first half strike is the difference between the teams in an otherwise fairly even contest.
Is there a way back for Portsmouth with time running out?
FA Cup second round draw
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s FA Cup draw. The fixtures for the second round will be decided and this weekend’s victorious teams will learn who they are coming up against in the next round.
During this stage of the competition, only clubs in League One, League Two and the National League are involved with 20 sides going on to reach the third round where teams in the Championship and Premier League join the competition.
Some of yesterday’s winner include former Premier League sides Bolton and Wigan as well as Hollywood’s heroes Wrexham. The draw is expected to get underway around 2.30pm at the conclusion of Chesterfield’s clash with Portsmouth.
