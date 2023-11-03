When is the FA Cup second round draw?
The second-round draw will serve up 20 ties before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in the New Year
The FA Cup resumes in the first round proper this weekend with Football League and non-league clubs continuing their journey.
The first round is made up of the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by the 32 winners from non-league football who progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.
As such, for the first round proper it’s 40 fixtures in total, with just 20 fixtures in the second round to provide 20 lower-league or non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup by the time we hit the New Year.
As a reminder, Championship and Premier League clubs enter at the third-round stage.
When is the FA Cup second round draw and how can I watch it?
The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Sunday 5 November and will be broadcast live by ITV1 and on ITVX from 14:30pm GMT after the Chesterfield v Portsmouth tie, which kicks off at 12:15pm GMT.
Ball numbers
1. Curzon Ashton or Barnet
2. Alfreton Town or Worthing
3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth
4. Bolton Wanderers or Solihull Moors
5. Exeter City or Wigan Athletic
6. Leyton Orient or Carlisle United
7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town
8. Hereford or Gillingham
9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town
10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley (PM)
11. Oxford United or Maidenhead United
12. Newport County or Oldham Athletic
13. Swindon Town or Aldershot Town
14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County
15. Mansfield Town or Wrexham
16. Marine or Harrogate Town
17. Barnsley or Horsham
18. Port Vale or Burton Albion
19. Peterborough United or Salford City
20. Eastleigh or Boreham Wood
21. Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers
22. Sheppey United or Walsall
23. Shrewsbury Town or Colchester United
24. Bristol Rovers or Whitby Town
25. Lincoln City or Morecambe
26. Sutton United or AFC Fylde
27. Reading or Milton Keynes Dons
28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley
29. Chester or York City
30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers
31. Notts County or Crawley Town
32. Stockport County or Worksop Town
33. Yeovil Town or Gateshead
34. Stevenage or Tranmere Rovers
35. Chesham United or Maidstone Town
36. Bromley or Blackpool
37. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town
38. Cambridge United or Bracknell Town
39. Northampton Town or Barrow
40. Ramsgate or Woking
How to watch it
The draw will be shown live on ITV1 from 14:30pm GMT.
What is the second-round prize money?
Clubs who win their second-round match will earn £67,000, the FA have confirmed.
When will second-round ties be played?
The 20 ties in the second round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 2 December.
What were the first-round fixtures?
Curzon Ashton vs Barnet
Alfreton Town vs Worthing
Chesterfield vs Portsmouth
Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors
Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic
Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United
Kidderminster vs Fleetwood Town
Hereford vs Gillingham
Slough Town vs Grimsby Town
Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley (PM)
Oxford vs Maidenhead United
Newport County vs Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County
Mansfield Town vs Wrexham
Marine vs Harrowgate Town
Barnsley vs Horsham
Port Vale vs Burton Albion
Peterborough United vs Salford City
Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood
Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Sheppey United vs Walsall
Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United
Bristol Rovers vs Whitby Town
Lincoln City vs Morecambe
Sutton United vs AFC Fylde
Reading vs MK Dons
Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
Chester vs York City
Scarborough Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers
