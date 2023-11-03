Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup resumes in the first round proper this weekend with Football League and non-league clubs continuing their journey.

The first round is made up of the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by the 32 winners from non-league football who progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.

As such, for the first round proper it’s 40 fixtures in total, with just 20 fixtures in the second round to provide 20 lower-league or non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup by the time we hit the New Year.

As a reminder, Championship and Premier League clubs enter at the third-round stage.

When is the FA Cup second round draw and how can I watch it?

The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Sunday 5 November and will be broadcast live by ITV1 and on ITVX from 14:30pm GMT after the Chesterfield v Portsmouth tie, which kicks off at 12:15pm GMT.

Ball numbers

1. Curzon Ashton or Barnet

2. Alfreton Town or Worthing

3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth

4. Bolton Wanderers or Solihull Moors

5. Exeter City or Wigan Athletic

6. Leyton Orient or Carlisle United

7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town

8. Hereford or Gillingham

9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town

10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley (PM)

11. Oxford United or Maidenhead United

12. Newport County or Oldham Athletic

13. Swindon Town or Aldershot Town

14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County

15. Mansfield Town or Wrexham

16. Marine or Harrogate Town

17. Barnsley or Horsham

18. Port Vale or Burton Albion

19. Peterborough United or Salford City

20. Eastleigh or Boreham Wood

21. Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers

22. Sheppey United or Walsall

23. Shrewsbury Town or Colchester United

24. Bristol Rovers or Whitby Town

25. Lincoln City or Morecambe

26. Sutton United or AFC Fylde

27. Reading or Milton Keynes Dons

28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley

29. Chester or York City

30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers

31. Notts County or Crawley Town

32. Stockport County or Worksop Town

33. Yeovil Town or Gateshead

34. Stevenage or Tranmere Rovers

35. Chesham United or Maidstone Town

36. Bromley or Blackpool

37. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town

38. Cambridge United or Bracknell Town

39. Northampton Town or Barrow

40. Ramsgate or Woking

How to watch it

The draw will be shown live on ITV1 from 14:30pm GMT.

What is the second-round prize money?

Clubs who win their second-round match will earn £67,000, the FA have confirmed.

When will second-round ties be played?

The 20 ties in the second round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 2 December.

What were the first-round fixtures?

