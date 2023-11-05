What time is the FA Cup second round draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup resumes in the first round proper this weekend with Football League and non-league clubs continuing their journey.

The first round is made up of the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by the 32 winners from non-league football who progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.

As such, for the first round proper it’s 40 fixtures in total, with just 20 fixtures in the second round to provide 20 lower-league or non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup by the time we hit the New Year.

As a reminder, Championship and Premier League clubs enter at the third-round stage.

When is the FA Cup second round draw and how can I watch it?

The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Sunday 5 November and will be broadcast live by ITV1 and on ITVX from 14:30pm GMT after the Chesterfield v Portsmouth tie, which kicks off at 12:15pm GMT.

Ball numbers

1. Barnet

2. Alfreton Town

3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth

4. Bolton Wanderers

5. Wigan Athletic

6. Leyton Orient

7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town

8. Gillingham

9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town

10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley (PM)

11. Oxford United

12. Newport County

13. Aldershot Town

14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County

15. Wrexham

16. Harrogate Town

17. Barnsley or Horsham

18. Port Vale or Burton Albion

19. Peterborough United or Salford City

20. Eastleigh

21. Wycombe Wanderers

22. Walsall

23. Shrewsbury Town

24. Bristol Rovers

25. Morecambe

26. Sutton United

27. Reading

28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley

29. Chester or York City

30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers

31. Notts County

32. Stockport County

33. Yeovil Town

34. Stevenage

35. Maidstone United

36. Blackpool

37. AFC Wimbledon

38. Cambridge United

39. Barrow

40. Ramsgate

How to watch it

The draw will be shown live on ITV1 from 14:30pm GMT.

What is the second-round prize money?

Clubs who win their second-round match will earn £67,000, the FA have confirmed.

When will second-round ties be played?

The 20 ties in the second round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 2 December.

What were the first-round fixtures?

Curzon Ashton vs Barnet

Alfreton Town vs Worthing

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth

Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors

Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic

Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

Kidderminster vs Fleetwood Town

Hereford vs Gillingham

Slough Town vs Grimsby Town

Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley (PM)

Oxford vs Maidenhead United

Newport County vs Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham

Marine vs Harrowgate Town

Barnsley vs Horsham

Port Vale vs Burton Albion

Peterborough United vs Salford City

Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood

Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Sheppey United vs Walsall

Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United

Bristol Rovers vs Whitby Town

Lincoln City vs Morecambe

Sutton United vs AFC Fylde

Reading vs MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Chester vs York City

Scarborough Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers