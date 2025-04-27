Clinical FA Cup semi-final victory puts Manchester City’s season back on track

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It lacked the imagination or innovation of their Wembley counterparts, but the message from Manchester City supporters as they unfurled their pre-FA Cup semi-final tifo was crystal clear: City are back.

While Nottingham Forest supporters displayed their gothic-Robin Hood imagery, City fans mirrored their idols on the pitch in their clinical approach.

For 45 minutes, their claims had credence. It was not a performance for the ages, but that effortless imperiousness returned to a City side who made it their calling card throughout the Pep Guardiola era of all-out dominance.

In allowing a Forest side to hit the woodwork three times and cause so many problems from such a commanding position, their 2024-25 jitters are proving a little difficult to shift.

Yet, even for 45 minutes, to return to the manner of control and supremacy – what got City to the summit of English football for such a prolonged period – is a sign that, even if not for the entirety of a football match just yet, City, as we feared they might be, having registered their sixth win in their last seven to book a third successive FA Cup final spot, really are back.

Around Wembley was a sea of Garibaldi red ahead of kick off. Spotting a City shirt was like trying to find a blue needle in a crimson haystack down Wembley Way. Much has been made of the fact the champions did not sell their full allocation for a cup semi-final, with Forest supporters basking in the fact it felt like they were strolling along the Trent to the City Ground for a normal Premier League encounter.

But, as Guardiola pointed out this week, given this was just Forest’s second match at Wembley since its reopening in 2007, compared to City’s 28th at the ‘new’ Wembley as a neutral venue, City supporters can be forgiven for being all too happy to avoid the usual Sunday havoc at Euston.

In this season of seasons, those emblazoned in red were strangely confident as they took their seats. Few bubbles, however, have met their end quicker. Rico Lewis, deployed in an unfamiliar attacking midfield position, became the youngest City scorer at Wembley since 1981 – that Ricky Villa final – as he rifled home inside two minutes.

open image in gallery It wasn't the semi-final the Forest fans had dreamed of ( Getty Images )

Game plan out the window. Forest rely on stifling opponents, allowing frustration to kick in before then pouncing on the counter. In front, City could spend the rest of the first half doing what they do best – controlling possession at their will.

Their box midfield shape proved almost unplayable. Mateo Kovacic dictated proceedings to his own beat, while Jack Grealish and Lewis, at the top of the box, picked up some really useful positions. The champions should, given their dominance, really have added to their slender advantage before the break.

Forest needed the break to regroup, rethink, appearing for the second half a different proposition altogether. Half-time substitute Elanga should have levelled just after the restart, before City upped the ante, just a touch, to extend their lead, through Josko Gvardiol’s header from a corner.

open image in gallery Gibbs-White had two big chances to get Forest back into the tie ( Getty Images )

Forest’s chances kept coming, often through City’s own doing. After half-time substitute Anthony Elanga had missed a glorious opening minutes into the second half, Morgan Gibbs-White’s stunning volley was worthy of the grandest of stages had it been a few inches lower, before a Gvardiol mistake allowed the Forest talisman in for an opportunity he should have put away.

Taiwo Awoniyi was next to clatter the woodwork from close range. When Stefan Ortega clawed out the rebound, Forest knew it was not going to be their day.

That one trophy to elude Brian Clough will evade Forest for another year. Guardiola’s year to forget, nonetheless, can still end with silver on the table of the rich – not very Robin Hood at all.