Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City are targeting a place in the FA Cup final ( PA Wire )

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City can book their spot in the FA Cup final as two clubs enjoying contrasting seasons battle at Wembley.

Forest are still firmly in the fight for a Champions League place after emerging as the Premier League’s surprise package this year, but Nuno Espirito Santo will also be hoping his side can continue their progress by moving closer to a long-awaited cup crown. Not since 1959 have Forest won this competition, while it 34 years since their last appearance in the final.

More recent (and regular) participants in the showpiece are Pep Guardiola’s side, beaten finalists on derby day a year ago. But a cup success in this campaign would take on greater importance than usual given their league and European trophy hopes have long since passed Manchester City by, leaving this their last shot at silverware.

Follow all of the latest from the FA Cup semi-final with our live blog below: