Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from FA Cup semi-final
A place in the final is on the line at Wembley
Nottingham Forest and Manchester City can book their spot in the FA Cup final as two clubs enjoying contrasting seasons battle at Wembley.
Forest are still firmly in the fight for a Champions League place after emerging as the Premier League’s surprise package this year, but Nuno Espirito Santo will also be hoping his side can continue their progress by moving closer to a long-awaited cup crown. Not since 1959 have Forest won this competition, while it 34 years since their last appearance in the final.
More recent (and regular) participants in the showpiece are Pep Guardiola’s side, beaten finalists on derby day a year ago. But a cup success in this campaign would take on greater importance than usual given their league and European trophy hopes have long since passed Manchester City by, leaving this their last shot at silverware.
Follow all of the latest from the FA Cup semi-final with our live blog below:
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
Manchester City XI: Ortega; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Marmoush.
Early team news - Manchester City
Manchester City remain without Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri, while Ederson is a doubt after missing the side’s last two outings with a groin issue.
Stefan Ortega may well deputise in goal. James McAtee is suspended.
Early team news - Nottingham Forest
Ryan Yates and Neco Williams will miss out for Nottingham Forest after being banned for their own accumulation of bookings during the course of the tournament. Ola Aina is also battling a calf problem.
Who will join Crystal Palace at Wembley?
Whoever wins today’s clash will set up a meeting with Crystal Palace at Wembley in next month’s final, after Oliver Glasner’s side swept past Aston Villa 3-0.
Goals from Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr secured just a third major final in Crystal Palace’s history, with the Eagles running rampant against Unai Emery’s Villa.
Sublime Crystal Palace set up shot at FA Cup history and show others the way
How to watch
The FA Cup semi-final is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 27 April at Wembley Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE
For Manchester City, the FA Cup remains their only chance of silverware and would go a fraction of the way to salvaging what has been an unexpectedly torrid season for Pep Guardiola’s serial winners.
But they look to have peaked at the right time, with an uptick in form taking them to fourth in the league, and they look a fairly solid bet for Champions League qualification.
And the FA Cup is one of many trophies they’ve become accustomed to winning, having won seven editions, most recently in 2023-24, so they’ve certainly got the form.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE
Nottingham Forest have the chance to disrupt ‘Big Six’ hegemony in the FA Cup. Since Portsmouth v Cardiff in the 2008 final, there’s always been a ‘Big Six’ club in the final, with both finalists often coming from the traditional behemoths of the Premier League.
Forest are having a dream season, with Champions League qualification remaining a distinct possibility.
They could finish this season lifting their first silverware since the League Cup in 1990, and with a European place to boot - a far cry from the squad that was staving off relegation not long ago.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second FA Cup semi-final, between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
Last night’s affair between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa was a cracker; expect more of the same today.
We’ll have all of the build-up and action here, so don’t go anywhere...
