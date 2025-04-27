Liverpool v Tottenham LIVE: Solanke opens the scoring as Spurs threaten Anfield title party
A draw against Tottenham will be enough for Liverpool to win the Premier League for a second time
The decisive day may finally have arrived for Liverpool as they seek the point they need to secure a second Premier League title.
An outstanding first season under Arne Slot has seen them establish a dominant advantage at the top of the table, and Liverpool will be crowned champions in front of their home fans at Anfield provided they avoid defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Having been denied the chance to celebrate their breakthrough success under Jurgen Klopp in 2020 due to Covid, the city should be fit to burst if Slot’s side do get over the line with several games to spare.
Hoping to delay the inevitable are Spurs, guided by a boyhood Liverpool fan. Ange Postecoglou insisted that those loyalties are long gone as he looked ahead to this game, with the Australian looking to spoil the title party - though the manager will no doubt have half-an-eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt, too.
Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:
GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham
18 mins
GOAL GIVEN!
Anfield is rocking again.
Diaz equalises for the hosts!
Salah picked the ball up on the wing before slipping in a great pass to the overlapping Szoboszlai, who simply cuts a pass across Vicario to an unmarked Diaz, who taps in!
Liverpool 0-1 Tottenham
15 mins
The hosts have responded well to going behind, and they have the ball in the net but it’s flagged offside!
It was a good move, and on second look it could be on...
Dominic Solanke only scored one goal as a Liverpool player. He has got one against them today, which could rather runi the celebrations.
But, bad as Tottenham have been elsewhere in the country , they have been good in the north-west, winning 3-0 at Manchester United and 4-0 at Manchester City. Another good away day?
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Tottenham
12 mins
GOAL! Out of nowhere, is there a threat to the Liverpool title party?
It’s a simple goal, as the corner comes in from Maddison and Solanke rises highest, just outside the six-yard box, and he powers a header into the far corner!
Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham
9 mins
Half a chance for the hosts as van Dijk’s long ball forward it hit goalwards by Gakpo, and they win a corner.
The set-piece lands at the feet of Gakpo and he takes a great touch to set himself up for the bicycle kick, before fizzing his effort just wide!
Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham
6 mins
Spurs are having more of the ball than most would have expected, with the hosts not quite offering the intensity we’ve become used to (yet).
Liverpool counter but Salah can’t find Diaz with his cross.
Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham
4 mins
Spurs are looking to settle here and they make a foray forward but Solanke’s ball in is cleared easily enough.
Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham
2 mins
My word, what a start that would’ve been.
The ball rolls to Salah in his favoured position and he tries to curl an effortminto the far corner, but it’s over.
'A perfect day for Liverpool?'
Anfield is bathed in sunshine, though red smoke greeted Liverpool when their coach arrived earlier. A perfect day for Liverpool? It would seem so, with the chance to win the league at Anfield for the first time in 35 years, against an out-of-form Tottenham side who have rested around half their strongest side to prepare for Bodo/Glimt. It would be in keeping with Liverpool's season if they were to get the job done in a professional manner.
