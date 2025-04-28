When will Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy and will there be a parade?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are Premier League champions again and their trophy celebrations are going to look very different to five years ago.

The Reds defeated Tottenham on Sunday to clinch the title in front of their own fans at Anfield, and with four games of the season remaining.

And while Liverpool can now celebrate just a second league title in 35 years, Arne Slot’s side won’t get their hands on the Premier League trophy until the final weekend of the season, when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday May 25.

Five years ago, when Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title under Jurgen Klopp, fans were unable to attend the final matches of the season due to the Covid pandemic, with the trophy lifted behind closed doors at an empty Anfield in July 2020.

When will Liverpool lift the Premier League?

Captain Virgil van Dijk will lift the Premier League trophy at the end of Liverpool’s final game of the season, at home to Crystal Palace.

Will there be a trophy parade?

While details have yet to be confirmed, a trophy parade in the city is likely to follow the final game of the season. Liverpool memorably celebrated their 2019 Champions League triumph in front of an estimated 750,000 supporters in the city, with the parade winding through the city and ending at the waterfront.

Liverpool were unable to have a parade in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, but there was a bus parade in 2022 after winning the FA Cup and League Cup, although the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League and Champions League that season.

The day after the final game of the season, Monday 26 May, is a bank holiday and would therefore be an ideal time to hold a trophy parade, but the club are yet to confirm any details.