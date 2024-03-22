FA Cup: Semi-final schedule and how to watch every match on TV

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FA Cup semi-finals see four teams head to Wembley Stadium aiming to reach the showpiece match of the English football calendar.

Holders Manchester City eased past Newcastle in the quarter-finals and now take on Chelsea, who survived a scare in a chaotic victory over Leicester to return to Wembley Stadium.

While Manchester United shocked Liverpool in an instant classic and now meet the only side outside the Premier League in the Championship’s Coventry City, who produced a stunning comeback to eliminate Wolves to reach this stage.

The winners of the two ties will be eyeing up glory back at the home of English football in the final on 25 May.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest FA Cup and football odds and tips here.

When are the semi-finals of the FA Cup?

The semi-finals of the FA Cup take place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April. The schedule is as follows (all times GMT):

Saturday 20 April

Manchester City v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, 5:15pm

Sunday 21 April

Coventry City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, 3:30pm

How can I watch them?

The games will be shown live on free-to-air terrestrial television and available to stream on the apps and websites.

Saturday 20 April: Manchester City v Chelsea will be on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Sunday 21 April: Coventry City v Manchester United is on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.