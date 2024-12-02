When is the FA Cup third-round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup, one of the highlights of the season for so many fans, is beckoning.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the hat at this stage, after a second-round weekend which was light on shocks but high on entertainment.

Plenty will now be eyeing a plum tie and, perhaps, a famous cup day as they continue to travel the winding road to Wembley. Holders Manchester United are among those who eager eyes will be watching closely after a mixed start under Ruben Amorim.

Dagenham & Redbridge became the first non-league team to book their spot in the FA Cup draw after a late win away to AFC Wimbledon before Tamworth knocked out Burton in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Kettering’s hopes of an upset against Doncaster extinguished by Billy Sharp in extra-time before seventh-tier Harborough Town were also denied a replay - which do not feature in this year’s competition - before falling 5-3 at League One side Reading.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup third-round draw...

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The draw for the third round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday 2 December.

How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?

BBC Two will show the FA Cup draw from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and Independent Sport will have a live blog to give you all the ties and reaction.

FA Cup third-round draw ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Tamworth

54. Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Bromley

61. Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading

63. Harrogate Town

64. Wigan Athletic

When will the ties be played?

The third round ties will be played between Friday 10 January 2025 and Monday 13 January 2025.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025