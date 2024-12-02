When is the FA Cup third-round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
Two non-league team have booked their spot in Monday’s draw
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup, one of the highlights of the season for so many fans, is beckoning.
Premier League and Championship clubs enter the hat at this stage, after a second-round weekend which was light on shocks but high on entertainment.
Plenty will now be eyeing a plum tie and, perhaps, a famous cup day as they continue to travel the winding road to Wembley. Holders Manchester United are among those who eager eyes will be watching closely after a mixed start under Ruben Amorim.
Dagenham & Redbridge became the first non-league team to book their spot in the FA Cup draw after a late win away to AFC Wimbledon before Tamworth knocked out Burton in a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Kettering’s hopes of an upset against Doncaster extinguished by Billy Sharp in extra-time before seventh-tier Harborough Town were also denied a replay - which do not feature in this year’s competition - before falling 5-3 at League One side Reading.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup third-round draw...
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
The draw for the third round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday 2 December.
How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?
BBC Two will show the FA Cup draw from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and Independent Sport will have a live blog to give you all the ties and reaction.
FA Cup third-round draw ball numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City
46. Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City
48. Leyton Orient
49. Bristol Rovers
50. Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley
52. Lincoln City
53. Tamworth
54. Birmingham City
55. Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United
57. Stockport County
58. Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe
60. Bromley
61. Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading
63. Harrogate Town
64. Wigan Athletic
When will the ties be played?
The third round ties will be played between Friday 10 January 2025 and Monday 13 January 2025.
The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:
Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025
Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025
Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025
Final: Saturday 17 May 2025
