Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

TV channels for every FA Cup third-round tie this weekend and how to watch online

There will be eight matches shown across the BBC and TNT Sports, with many more available to stream on discovery+

Macclesfield fans invade pitch as club knock out Crystal Palace in huge FA Cup shock

Non-league Macclesfield’s stunning victory over FA Cup holders Crystal Palace is one of eight third-round ties to be shown on TV across the weekend.

Six matches will be shown on TNT Sports with the other two to be broadcast on the BBC, including National League North Macclesfield dumping out Palace on Saturday, as well as many more across discovery+.

The action kicked off on Friday, as Wrexham upset Nottingham Forest and the fourth-round draw will be conducted before Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday.

Every game apart from those kicking off at 3pm on Saturday will be available to watch via the discovery + platform.

Recommended

FA Cup third-round TV schedule

Sunday, 11 January

12:00: Derby County v Leeds United - TNT Sports 2 and discovery+

14:00: Portsmouth v Arsenal - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

14:30: Hull City v Blackburn Rovers - discovery+

14:30: Norwich City v Walsall - discovery+

14:30: Sheffield United v Mansfield Town - discovery+

14:30: Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - discovery+

14:30: West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers - discovery+

16:30: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - TNT Sports 1 and discovery

Monday, 12 January

19:45: Liverpool v Barnsley - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

FA Cup third-round results

Friday 9 January

Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (Wrexham won 4-3 on pens)

Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Oxford United (Oxford won 4-3 on pens)

Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic

Saturday 10 January

Cheltenham Town 0-2 Leicester City

Everton 1-1 Sunderland (Sunderland win 3-0 on pens)

Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-1 Shrewsbury Town

Boreham Wood 0-5 Burton Albion

Burnley 5-1 Millwall

Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton

Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool

Manchester City 10-1 Exeter City

Newcastle United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth (Newcastle won 7-6 on pens)

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford

Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City

Bristol City 5-1 Watford

Cambridge United 2-3 Birmingham City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa

Grimsby Town 3-2 Weston Super Mare

Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw will be shown live by TNT Sports before Liverpool v Barnsley on Monday 12 January 2026, at around 6.35pm GMT.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in