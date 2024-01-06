Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup steps up a gear as the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in the third round proper.

Sixty-four teams have been drawn in 32 ties, with the winner of each earning £105,000 from the cup’s prize fund.

If an encounter ends in a draw, like Everton’s visit to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, the two sides will contest a replay.

ITV and the BBC share live coverage of the competition in the United Kingdom.

When is the third round of the FA Cup?

The 32 ties in the third round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will take place between Thursday 4 and Monday 8 January, with the bulk of the fixtures held on Saturday and Sunday.

Which games have been selected for television coverage?

The television schedule is as follows (all times GMT).

Saturday 6 January 2024

Sunderland v Newcastle United at 12.45pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa at 5.30pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Chelsea v Preston North End at 5.30pm on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button HD, Red Button One and and BBC Sport

Sunday 7 January 2024

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town at 2pm on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button HD, Red Button One and and BBC Sport

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham at 2pm on S4C and BBC iPlayer

Arsenal v Liverpool at 4.30pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Monday 8 January 2024

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United at 8.15pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Full FA Cup third round fixtures (Saturday 3pm GMT unless noted)

1 Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers (Sun 7 Jan 2pm)

2 Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham (Sun 7 Jan 2pm) (Live on S4C)

3 Arsenal v Liverpool (Sun 7 Jan 4.30pm) (Live on BBC One)

4 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

5 Norwich City v Bristol Rovers

6 West Ham United v Bristol City (Sun 7 Jan 2pm)

7 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley (Fri 5 Jan 8pm) (Live on ITV1)

8 Fulham 1-0 Rotherham United (Fri 5 Jan 7.30pm)

9 West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town (Sun 7 Jan 2pm)

10 Southampton v Walsall

11 AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town (12.30pm)

12 Peterborough United v Leeds United (Sun 7 Jan 2pm)

13 Millwall v Leicester City (12.30pm)

14 Watford v Chesterfield

15 Sunderland v Newcastle United (12.45pm) (Live on ITV1)

16 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City (5.30)

17 Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton (Thu 4 Jan 8pm) (Live on ITV4)

18 Middlesbrough v Aston Villa (5.30pm) (Live on BBC One)

19 Nottingham Forest v Blackpool (Sun 7 Jan 2pm)

20 Wigan Athletic v Manchester United (Mon 8 Jan 8.15pm) (Live on ITV1)

21 Manchester City v Huddersfield Town (Sun 7 Jan 2pm) (Live on BBC iPlayer)

22 Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

23 Gillingham v Sheffield United

24 Swansea City v Morecambe (5.30pm)

25 Chelsea v Preston North End (5.30pm) (Live on BBC iPlayer)

26 Queens Park Rangers v AFC Bournemouth

27 Coventry City v Oxford United (12.30)

28 Brentford 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Fri 5 Jan 7.15pm)

29 Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

30 Maidstone United v Stevenage (12.30pm)

31 Newport County v Eastleigh

32 Hull City v Birmingham City