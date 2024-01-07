Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more ahead of third-round clash
Will it be Mikel Arteta’s Gunners or Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who take their place in the fourth-round draw?
Arsenal host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in an all-Premier League clash of this season’s title rivals.
Mikel Arteta’s side went winless over Christmas and New Year, suffering damaging defeats against West Ham and Fulham in the Premier League. It followed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s team went on to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table thanks to wins over Burnley and Newcastle and now arrive at the Emirates in better form.
This FA Cup tie will be Liverpool’s first match without Mohamed Salah, however, as the forward joins up with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Arsenal find themselves in need of a result after a disappointing festive period. The Gunners, who will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club’s history, have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney this month as Arteta looks to spark his attack back into life.
Arsenal and Liverpool have enjoyed recent success in the FA Cup, with Arteta winning his first trophy with the Gunners in 2020 and Klopp’s Reds enjoying their own victory in 2022, but both teams were knocked out at the fourth-round stage last season and will want to avoid another early exit.
Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool below
Prediction
A draw and a replay. Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Smith Rowe; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.
Liverpool team news
Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai, who has suffered a hamstring injury, as well as Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, both away on international duty. Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are among their longer-term absentees
Arsenal team news
Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful for Arsenal, who have lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to the Asian Cup and Mohamed Elneny to the Africa Cup of Nations. Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, is expected to miss out after suffering a knee injury, though the club believe the injury to be minor.
When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?
Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. The action will also be shown via the BBC Sport website and on the iPlayer.
Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool in today's live blog.
