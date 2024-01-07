Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

✕ Close Mikel Arteta relives FA Cup winning memories with Arsenal

Arsenal host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in an all-Premier League clash of this season’s title rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side went winless over Christmas and New Year, suffering damaging defeats against West Ham and Fulham in the Premier League. It followed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s team went on to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table thanks to wins over Burnley and Newcastle and now arrive at the Emirates in better form.

This FA Cup tie will be Liverpool’s first match without Mohamed Salah, however, as the forward joins up with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Arsenal find themselves in need of a result after a disappointing festive period. The Gunners, who will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club’s history, have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney this month as Arteta looks to spark his attack back into life.

Arsenal and Liverpool have enjoyed recent success in the FA Cup, with Arteta winning his first trophy with the Gunners in 2020 and Klopp’s Reds enjoying their own victory in 2022, but both teams were knocked out at the fourth-round stage last season and will want to avoid another early exit.

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool below