Mikel Arteta to use ‘telescope not microscope’ amid Arsenal’s form dip

Mikel Arteta is keen to keep perspective when analysing Arsenal’s dip in form that saw them drop from first to fourth place for the turn of the year.

The Gunners have had a week without any action, but head into their FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Sunday 5 January off the back of losses to Fulham and West Ham

“You can be very attentive to look at things with a microscope, or take the telescope and look a little bit further and have things with a little bit more perspective,” the Spaniard said.

“My job, big time, is to look with a telescope and have perspective and analyse things in the broader way.”