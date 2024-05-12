Trump praises fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter during rally speech

Donald Trump praised fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter during his rally speech in New Jersey on Saturday (11 May).

The former US president called the character, played by Anthony Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs, a “wonderful man”, while simultaneously condemning “people who are being released into our country that we don’t want”.

Trump delivered his address to an estimated crowd of about 80,000 supporters under the shadow of the Great White roller coaster.

The Republican candidate also called rival Democrat and current US President Joe Biden a “total moron”.