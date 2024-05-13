Pilot dies after attempting high-risk ‘Top Gun’ stunt in fighter jet

A fighter jet bounced off a runway in Bangladesh before the pilot ejected and died.

Squadron leader Asim Jawad, 32, appeared to be attempting Top Gun-style aileron rolls at low altitude when the fuselage of the Yakovlev Yak-130 scraped along the tarmac.

The aileron roll is an aerobatic manoeuvre in which an aircraft does a full 360-degree revolution about its longitudinal axis.

CCTV shows smoke and sparks from the Russian-made jet before the Bangladesh Air Force pilot pulled up.

Jawad and his co-pilot Wing Commander Sohan Hasan Khan both ejected from the aircraft before landing in a river, where they were rescued.

Asim later died in hospital while Sohan remains in critical condition, according to local media.