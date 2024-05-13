New York City tourist stabbed outside Times Square gift shop in unprovoked attack

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a tourist was attacked after walking out of a gift shop in New York City’s Times Square.

The incident happened at around 6:15pm on Saturday 11 May.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) have identified the attacker as 61-year-old Cyril Destin.

In the footage, he is seen calmly sitting on a walker before getting up to stab a 35-year-old tourist coming out of a gift shop in an unprovoked attack.

The victim is expected to recover after she was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police say Destin has a history of at least 14 arrests, including robbery and several drug-related charges.

He was charged and arrested on Saturday with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.