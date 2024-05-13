Indonesia: Houses submerged in floods after cold lava and mud flow down volcano

Houses were submerged in Indonesia after heavy rains and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down a volcano's slopes on Indonesia’s Sumatra island triggered flash floods, officials said on Sunday, 12 May.

At least 37 people have died and several others were injured, authorities added.

A river breached its banks after monsoon rains and a major mudslide from a cold lava flow on Mount Marapi, tearing through mountainside villages in Agam and Tanah Datar districts.

Cold lava is a mixture of volcanic material and pebbles that flows down a volcano’s slopes in rain.

More than 100 houses and buildings have been submerged, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.