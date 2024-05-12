Rolling Stones share secret backstage footage of Hackney Diamonds tour

The Rolling Stones have shared secret backstage footage of their Hackney Diamonds tour.

Band member Ronnie Wood posted several videos on his Instagram page on Sunday, revealing the band’s set-list for the much-anticipated tour across the US.

Wood also shared footage of the band’s rehearsals ahead of their Las Vegas show at the Allegiant Stadium, which took place on Saturday night.

The 76-year-old also revealed he was trying out a new guitar on the night.

The legendary rock band is playing a total of 16 dates throughout May, June and July.