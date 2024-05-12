A Russian apartment block has collapsed following an explosion in Belgorod, as rescuers search the rubble for survivors.

At least 17 people have been injured in the Russian city near the border with Ukraine after an apartment block partially collapsed following an explosion.

Footage from broadcaster RU-24 showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building’s stairwell, then fleeing the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground.

Russia has blamed a Ukrainian shell for the incident.

While Ukraine has not commented, it has previously said its attacks do not target civilians.