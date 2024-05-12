Extraordinary stars send message to UK government over ‘total inaction’ on Palestine

Extraordinary stars Luke Rollason and Bilal Hasna wore pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as they walked the 2024 Baftas red carpet in London on Sunday, 12 May.

The Artists4Ceasefire group is a collective of artists who have come together “to amplify the global call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the safe return of all hostages, and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.”

Speaking to The Independent, Hasna said: “[The government] has said time and time again that a ground invasion of Rafah is a red line. We’ve seen 150,000 Palestinians being expelled... we’re still seeing total inaction.

“There really are no words for the horror the Palestinian people have undergone.”