Topless David Beckham takes over Victoria's Instagram to showcase his skincare regime

A topless David Beckham took over his wife Victoria’s Instagram page on Saturday morning (11 May) to show followers his own skincare regime.

The former England captain showed off his toned physique as he posted a video explaining his daily skincare routine.

At one point, the 49-year-old has to get his glasses to read the instructions on the products he is using, which include a cleanser, moisturiser and primer from his wife’s own beauty range.

Looking for approval from Mrs Beckham, he captioned the post: “That’s my skincare regime... how did I do VB.”