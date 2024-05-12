Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Psalm's fifth birthday with a lavish Ghostbusters-themed party.

The 43-year-old shared behind-the-scenes footage of the party of her youngest child’s party on Saturday (11 May).

The star, who shares Pslam, as well as North, 10, Saint, 8, and Chicago, six, with ex-husband Kanye West, pulled out all the stops to ensure her son had a birthday to remember.

The party included green slime-themed decorations, a life-size cutout of Psalm dressed in Ghostbusters uniform, personal “proton packs” and a Slimer candy station.