Watch as an Indian Air Force helicopter rescues an American hiker with a spinal injury from a trail in India.

According to local reports, two female tourists from the US were trapped on the Churdhar trek, the highest peak in the Sirmour district and also the highest peak in the outer Himalayas.

Footage shows local officials and soldiers carrying the injured woman on a stretcher towards a Cheetah helicopter on Saturday 11 May.

Both tourists were airlifted to a hospital in Chandigarh, where they are being treated.