Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City vs Arsenal leads the FA Cup fourth round television schedule.

ITV1 will broadcast the match at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, 27 January.

The tie puts the Premier League champions up against the current leaders.

And it finishes a tricky three-match run for Mikel Arteta’s side, who

travel to Tottenham on Sunday before hosting Manchester United and then travelling to Manchester on the following Friday.

The sides will face off in the Premier League just two weeks later at the Emirates on 15 February.

Non-league Wrexham will host Sheffield United on BBC One during Sunday’s round of matches.

FA Cup fourth round television schedule

Manchester City vs Arsenal

8pm, Friday 27 January - live on ITV 1

Preston vs Tottenham

6pm, Saturday 28 January - live on BBC One

Manchester United vs Reading

8pm, Saturday 28 January - live on ITV4

Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves

1:30pm, Sunday 29 January - live on ITV1

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

4:30pm, Sunday 29 January - live on BBC One

Derby vs West Ham

7:45pm, Monday 30 January - live on ITV4