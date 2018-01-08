Brighton vs Crystal Palace: FA Cup third round – as it happened

Yohan Cabaye delivers a forward pass from midfield (Getty)

Brighton beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third-round tie at the Amex Stadium to progress to the fourth round, where they will play Middlesbrough.

Glenn Murray's late bundled winner proved the difference on a night when VAR made its debut and was called upon for the crucial goal, to settle a debate over whether Murray handled the ball.

