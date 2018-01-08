As it happenedended1515449035

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: FA Cup third round – as it happened

All the action from the Amex Stadium – and VAR's English debut

Liam Corless
Monday 08 January 2018 22:20
Yohan Cabaye delivers a forward pass from midfield
Brighton beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third-round tie at the Amex Stadium to progress to the fourth round, where they will play Middlesbrough.

Glenn Murray's late bundled winner proved the difference on a night when VAR made its debut and was called upon for the crucial goal, to settle a debate over whether Murray handled the ball.

Relive the game with our liveblog below

Good evening! Tonight's meeting between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex has the feeling of a huge game: two fierce rivals meeting in the FA Cup third round, and on the first night of in which VAR (Video Assistant Referee) will be used in English football. If you've no idea what that actually entails, our chief football writer Miguel Delaney is on hand to explain all:

How will VAR actually work? English football takes its first step into the unknown

Vithushan Ehantharajah8 January 2018 18:06
Liam Corless8 January 2018 18:34
Kick-off at the Amex is just over an hour away but before that we've got the draw for the FA Cup fourth round to bring to you.

That gets underway at 7pm so stay tuned to discover your team's fate!

Liam Corless8 January 2018 18:40
There is a heightened police presence for tonight's match after fan trouble when the two teams met in the Premier League earlier in the season 

Liam Corless8 January 2018 18:45
FA Cup fourth-round draw - ball numbers

  1. Sheffield United
  2. Watford
  3. Birmingham
  4. Liverpool
  5. Brighton or Crystal Palace
  6. Peterborough
  7. Bournemouth or Wigan
  8. Coventry
  9. Newport
  10. Huddersfield
  11. Yeovil
  12. Nottingham Forest
  13. Notts County
  14. MK Dons
  15. Manchester United
  16. West Brom
  17. Rochdale
  18. Tottenham
  19. Middlesbrough
  20. Fleetwood or Leicester
  21. Hull
  22. Cardiff or Mansfield
  23. Manchester City
  24. Shrewsbury or West Ham
  25. Wolves or Swansea
  26. Stevenage or Reading
  27. Newcastle
  28. Millwall
  29. Southampton
  30. Preston
  31. Norwich or Chelsea
  32. Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday
Liam Corless8 January 2018 18:48
Brighton vs Crystal Palace team news

Brighton starting XI: Krul; Schelotto, Heunemeier, Goldson, Bong; March, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo; Brown, Hemed

Brighton subs: Maenpaa, Dunk, Rosenior, Skalak, Propper, Baldock, Murray

Palace starting XI: Hennessey; Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Delaney, Schlupp; Townsend, McArthur, Cabaye, Riedewald, Van Aanholt; Sako

Palace subs: Speroni, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, Souare, Milivojevic, Kaikai, C. Y. Lee

Liam Corless8 January 2018 18:50
Liam Corless8 January 2018 18:57
The VAR equipment is in place at the Amex ahead of tonight's game 

Liam Corless8 January 2018 19:01
Brighton vs Palace - last five meetings

  • Brighton 0-0 Palace, November 2017 (Premier League)
  • Brighton 0-2 Palace, May 2013 (Championship)
  • Palace 0-0 Brighton, May 2013 (Championship)
  • Brighton 3-0 Palace, March 2013 (Championship)
  • Palace 3-0 Brighton, December 2012 (Championship)
Liam Corless8 January 2018 19:06
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup should get underway shortly.

Obviously, as is the case with any draw, there's a lot of chit-chat holding things up. 

Liam Corless8 January 2018 19:08

