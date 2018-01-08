Brighton vs Crystal Palace: FA Cup third round – as it happened
All the action from the Amex Stadium – and VAR's English debut
Brighton beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third-round tie at the Amex Stadium to progress to the fourth round, where they will play Middlesbrough.
Glenn Murray's late bundled winner proved the difference on a night when VAR made its debut and was called upon for the crucial goal, to settle a debate over whether Murray handled the ball.
Relive the game with our liveblog below
Good evening! Tonight's meeting between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex has the feeling of a huge game: two fierce rivals meeting in the FA Cup third round, and on the first night of in which VAR (Video Assistant Referee) will be used in English football. If you've no idea what that actually entails, our chief football writer Miguel Delaney is on hand to explain all:
Kick-off at the Amex is just over an hour away but before that we've got the draw for the FA Cup fourth round to bring to you.
That gets underway at 7pm so stay tuned to discover your team's fate!
There is a heightened police presence for tonight's match after fan trouble when the two teams met in the Premier League earlier in the season
FA Cup fourth-round draw - ball numbers
- Sheffield United
- Watford
- Birmingham
- Liverpool
- Brighton or Crystal Palace
- Peterborough
- Bournemouth or Wigan
- Coventry
- Newport
- Huddersfield
- Yeovil
- Nottingham Forest
- Notts County
- MK Dons
- Manchester United
- West Brom
- Rochdale
- Tottenham
- Middlesbrough
- Fleetwood or Leicester
- Hull
- Cardiff or Mansfield
- Manchester City
- Shrewsbury or West Ham
- Wolves or Swansea
- Stevenage or Reading
- Newcastle
- Millwall
- Southampton
- Preston
- Norwich or Chelsea
- Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton vs Crystal Palace team news
Brighton starting XI: Krul; Schelotto, Heunemeier, Goldson, Bong; March, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo; Brown, Hemed
Brighton subs: Maenpaa, Dunk, Rosenior, Skalak, Propper, Baldock, Murray
Palace starting XI: Hennessey; Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Delaney, Schlupp; Townsend, McArthur, Cabaye, Riedewald, Van Aanholt; Sako
Palace subs: Speroni, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, Souare, Milivojevic, Kaikai, C. Y. Lee
The VAR equipment is in place at the Amex ahead of tonight's game
Brighton vs Palace - last five meetings
- Brighton 0-0 Palace, November 2017 (Premier League)
- Brighton 0-2 Palace, May 2013 (Championship)
- Palace 0-0 Brighton, May 2013 (Championship)
- Brighton 3-0 Palace, March 2013 (Championship)
- Palace 3-0 Brighton, December 2012 (Championship)
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup should get underway shortly.
Obviously, as is the case with any draw, there's a lot of chit-chat holding things up.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies