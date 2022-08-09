Fantasy Premier League: Who should you captain for GW2?

Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Premier League enters Gameweek 2 with the players most owned in the game delivering in the opening round.

Among the must-own players before the opening weekend, Erling Haaland shone for Manchester City, hitting 13 points in a tie with Fulham’s Alexsandr Mitrovic for most points in GW1 by a forward.

The Norwegian is owned by 53.8 percent of players, justifying his 11.5 price tag, which has already seen him increase to 11.6.

While Mohamed Salah, 62.5 percent owned, thrived despite Liverpool’s draw with Fulham, producing 12 points for his owners.

There were disappointments too, namely Trent Alexander-Arnold, the most expensive player in the game at 7.5, and 56.9 percent owned, producing just one point, while Harry Kane could only deliver two points, despite Tottenham hitting four in the 4-1 win over Southampton. Here are a few options to select as captain for GW2:

GW2 fixtures

Aston Villa vs Everton

Arsenal vs Leicester

Brighton vs Newcastle

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Southampton vs Leeds

Wolves vs Fulham

Brentford vs Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland vs Bournemouth

The obvious choice after 13 points at West Ham last weekend following a debut brace and three bonus points. The Cherries impressed at home to Aston Villa, but Haaland is surely a safe bet to get a goal and take you to 12 points at least.

Mohamed Salah vs Crystal Palace

Perhaps psychologically a harder pick with the wait until Monday night, but a home game for the Reds to bounce back after opening up Saturday’s action with a 2-2 draw against Fulham. Salah looks to have already found an understanding with Darwin Nunez too, making this an attractive play until the Egyptian provides us with a reason not to captain him.

Gabriel Jesus vs Leicester

Just the two points for the Brazilian against Crystal Palace in the opener, but Mikel Arteta will be patient and this provides an attractive alternative to Haaland and Salah, particularly if there is some development in negotiations between Chelsea and Leicester to cast doubt on Wesley Fofana’s involvement here.

Aleksandar Mitrovic vs Wolves

A risky play away from home for the Whites, but Mitrovic delivered 13 points last weekend and was a nuisance against Liverpool. If he can cause Virgil van Dijk problems, he can be effective against any team in the league.

Jesse Lingard vs West Ham

A first home match on their return to the Premier League for Forest, and what an opportunity for Lingard, too, against the team he turned down in favour of the Tricky Trees. If you are brave enough, this could be the type of alternative captaincy play to gain ground on your rivals.