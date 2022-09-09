Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Premier League has cancelled this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the games now set to be played much later in the season, and FPL headquarters has moved to clarify how this decision will impact its 10 million fantasy managers.

The deadline for gameweek 7 will pass at 11am BST on Saturday as originally scheduled, and every Fantasy Premier League team will score 0 points – unless managers took hits making transfers this week, in which case they will unfortunately still pay the price of those moves, and will receive -4 points per hit.

Managers who activated any of their bonus chips this week – so bench boost, triple captain or free hit – will have those chips and their previous team reinstated.

However, any wildcards activated will roll over into gameweek 8, so managers on a wildcard in gameweek 7 can continue to tinker with their team right up until the GW8 deadline free of charge.

Exactly when gameweek 8 falls is not yet confirmed. The Premier League is waiting for confirmation of the Queen’s funeral date before deciding whether it is appropriate for next weekend’s matches to be played as scheduled.

FPL’s official Twitter account tweeted on Friday afternoon, two hours after confirmation of the fixture postponements: “This weekend’s #PL match round is postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Gameweek 7 will roll over with no points scored. Triple Captain, Bench Boost & Free Hit Chips activated for GW7 will be reinstated. Wildcards will roll into the next Gameweek. For managers who took a points hit for additional transfers, their scores will reflect the points they lost.

“In H2H league matches, if neither manager made transfers incurring points deductions that GW, then the matches will be drawn & managers will earn one point each.”

“Postponed fixtures will be allocated to another date. Points scored in these fixtures will apply to the Gameweek in which the fixtures are played and not to GW7. These are exceptional circumstances, and we appreciate the understanding of #FPL managers while the situation evolves.”