Premier League clubs have announced the prices for their players in the upcoming 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League season.

With the fixtures out, fans can already start to plot who will emerge as early candidates to form the core of their FPL side. Fans from newly-promoted Brentford, Norwich and Watford will have a chance to pick their players in the game this season.

While the initial drop on prices has seen Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah revealed as the most expensive players for the upcoming season at £12.5 million.

Last season’s top scorer was Bruno Fernandes with 244 points and the Manchester United midfielder, who was selected by 48.7 per cent of teams last season, will cost you £12m this time around.

Kane was just two points back on 242 points, with the Tottenham striker selected by 44.5 per cent of teams last term, while Salah chipped in with 231 points and 43.6 per cent of teams selected the Liverpool forward.

One of the bargains of last season was Patrick Bamford at Leeds, with 194 points, and his new price, set at £8.0m, is unlikely to deter many of his fans.

While Marcelo Bielsa’s side also produced the most prolific point-scoring defender of 2020/21 in Stuart Dallas (171 points), with the Northern Irishman available next season for £5.5m.

Other notable names for the new season include Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at £10m.

While Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, designated as a midfielder, is just £7m.

One of the bargains of last season was Tomas Soucek, who scored 147 points and ended the campaign priced at £5.2m, and the West Ham midfielder is available next season for an attractive £6m.

Another bargain or cheaper option to pad out your team next season could be Teemu Pukki at Norwich, who will cost just £6m, with the Finnish forward delivering 130 points two seasons ago with the Canaries behind 13 goals and three assists.

While Ivan Toney is just £0.5m more for the Bees at £6.5m off the back of 33 goals and 10 assists from 48 total appearances in the Championship last term.