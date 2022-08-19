Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gameweek three of the new Premier League season will build up to the big clash on Monday night between Manchester United and Liverpool, while before then Tottenham Hotspur host Wolves and Arsenal travel to Bournemouth looking to maintain their strong start. On Sunday, Chelsea face Leeds and Manchester City are away at Newcastle United.

Fantasy football managers will have a keen eye on the team news ahead of the FPL deadline at 11am BST on Saturday, with new signings bedding in and some players still finding their fitness. Here we take a look at the key team news from the pre-match press conferences and predict line-ups to help make our Fantasy Premier League decisions.

Tottenham

Fixture: Tottenham vs Wolves, Saturday 20 August, 12:30pm

Spurs team news: Antonio Conte has confirmed that defender Cristian Romero will be unavailable due to an adductor injury. “He had a little problem against Chelsea in the final part of the game,” Conte said. “After the game, he started to feel a bit of pain in his adductor muscle. We checked him. The player wanted to be available but, in this situation, we have a lot of games to play, so it would be stupid to take risk. For this reason, he is not available against Wolves.”

Romero has been key to Tottenham’s strong defensive record under Conte and Davinson Sanchez wil be his likely replacement the back three. Elsewhere, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison made positive impacts from the bench at Stamford Bridge and the Croatian could be handed his first start at left wing back in place of Ryan Sessegnon on the left. On the right, Conte faces another decision between Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty - but the Brazilian looks set to keep his place.

Spurs predicted line-up: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolves team news: Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore could start while Goncalo Guedes will be pushing for his first involvement. Raul Jimenez remains out with a knee injury and Morgan Gibbs-White is set to sign for Nottingham Forest.

Cristian Romero is out for Spurs (Getty Images)

Arsenal

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Saturday 20 August, 5:30pm

Arsenal team news: Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are getting closer to full fitness having appeared for Arsenal’s Under-21s in midweek, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are pushing for full involvement after both coming off the bench last weekend.

It would not be a surprise to see Mikel Arteta name an unchanged team, unless he wants a more natural right back in Tomiyasu in place of Ben White. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are two of the Premier League’s in-form forwards and will lead the line again along with Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Bournemouth team news: Scott Parker said striker Dominic Solanke will be assessed ahead of the match after missing the trip to Manchester City last weekend with an ankle injury.

Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have started the new season well (Getty Images)

Chelsea

Fixture: Leeds vs Chelsea, Sunday 21 August, 2pm

Chelsea team news: Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic again, while fellow central midfielder N’Golo Kante is surely out after picking up a hamstring strain against Spurs last weekend. Thomas Tuchel shouldn’t have any other injury worries and must pick between Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell at left wing-back in one of several interesting line-up calls.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Mendy; James, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Leeds team news: Patrick Bamford picked up another problem against Southampton so Rodrigo will likely start in attack. Leeds have several defensive concerns: Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo are out while Liam Cooper is a doubt.

Conor Gallagher could profit from N’Golo Kante’s injury (Getty Images)

Manchester City

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Sunday 21 August, 4:30pm

Manchester City team news: Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from knee surgery so Nathan Ake looks set to feature in defence alongside Ruben Dias. Kalvin Phillips missed the Bournemouth match with a “niggle” and could factor into Pep Guardiola’s thinking, while Bernardo Silva could get his first start of the season now his future seems more certain. With Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne certain to start, Guardiola will have to choose two from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

Manchester City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Newcastle United team news: Ryan Fraser is a doubt after a back spasm ruled him out against Brighton while Jonjo Shelvey is out for 12 weeks with a hamstring injury. Federico Fernandez and Emil Krafth are also doubts.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Monday 22 August, 8pm

Manchester United team news: There has been talk of Lisandro Martinez being deployed at holding midfield ahead of the visit of Liverpool, as Erik ten Hag faces a pressure match at Old Trafford. The United manager made three changes at half-time as his side were 4-0 down to Brentford and Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia could start after making introductions from the bench. Anthony Martial is nearing a return but will not be fit enough to start so Cristiano Ronaldo should lead the line again.

Manchester United predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Martinez, Fernandes, Eriksen; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a move away (PA Wire)

Liverpool

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Monday 22 August, 8pm

Liverpool team news: Darwin Nunez will serve the first match of his three-game suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace. He joins a lengthy injury list that already includes Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate. Joel Matip is a doubt so Nat Phillips could again fill in at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk if he is again preferred to Joe Gomez. Roberto Firmino could lead the line alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho could see minutes.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Darwin Nunez is suspended (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

More team news

Leicester vs Southampton, Saturday 20 August, 3pm: Brendan Rodgers has said Leicester winger Harvey Barnes should be available but warned he is prepared to leave Wesley Fofana out of his squad amid uncertainty over his future. Saints forward Che Adams will be fit to face the Foxes after suffering a minor injury in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Leeds. Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott remain unavailable.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 20 August, 3pm: Forest manager Steve Cooper has confirmed Ryan Yates and Steve Cook have returned to training but Jack Colback is still out with illness.